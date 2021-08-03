Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are expected to be launched at Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 August 2021 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could be offered in 42mm and 46mm dial size options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price may start at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,600)
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price could start at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500)
  • Both smartwatches could have almost identical specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic prices have allegedly surfaced online. A tipster has shared the prices for the soon-to-be-launched smartwatches from the South Korean tech giant. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 in the 40mm dial size can be expected to cost EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,600). Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches at a Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Earlier this week, the detailed specifications of the two smartwatches had surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price (expected)

As per a tweet by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in its 44mm dial variant is expected to be priced at EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,300). As mentioned, the base Galaxy Watch 4 with the 40mm dial may cost EUR 279. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 42mm dial model is expected to be priced EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 33,500), while the 46mm dial variant is expected to cost EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 36,100).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications (expected)

A report from earlier this week detailed key specifications of the two forthcoming Samsung smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 4 could be offered with a 1.19-inch display in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, could be offered with a 1.36-inch display in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes. Both smartwatches are expected to feature AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to come with a 247mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may come with a 361mAh battery. The latter is said to have a 7-day battery life.

Under the hood, both Samsung smartwatches are expected to be powered by an Exynos W920 wearable chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are said to be waterproof up to 50 metres (5ATM) and have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth v5.0, WLAN, NFC, and optional 4G connectivity.

Comments

