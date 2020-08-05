Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been unveiled by the company at its Galaxy Unpacked virtual event. It was subject to a lot of leaks and rumours but now, finally, the official announcement has been made. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two dial sizes - 41mm and 45mm. There are two variants in each size, one with only Wi-Fi and the other with LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Watch 3 also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, water resistance, and has three colour options as well.

Samsung says Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a number of improvements over the original Galaxy Watch. It is 14 percent thinner, 8 percent smaller, and 15 percent lighter than its predecessor.

"With each new iteration, Galaxy Watch capabilities have expanded, and now, Galaxy Watch 3 will offer new experiences in health and wellness monitoring," Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in stainless steel and titanium variants. It has three colour options namely Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver; however, the 45mm model will get the Black and Silver colours while the 41mm model will get Silver and Bronze colours. The smartwatch is also offered in LTE and Wi-Fi variants for both the 41mm and 45mm sizes. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will go on sale starting today in select markets across the globe. It is priced starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in the US for 41mm model, whereas the 45mm model will cost starting at $429 (roughly Rs. 32,100).

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available later this year. There is no word on the India prices or availability right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 3 by Samsung runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5. It features a 1.2-inch (360x360 pixels) circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same resolution that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water resistance and a MIL-STD-810G compliant design. The smaller 41mm variant has a 247mAh battery while the bigger 45mm variant has a 340mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5.0 for the Wi-Fi model while the LTE model comes with eSIM support enabling 4G connectivity. There is GPS on board as well. There is also a speaker and a mic allowing for calls directly on the smartwatch.

The company says the smartwatch also pack Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature that will be able to measure and track oxygen saturation over time. Additionally, the smartwatch will get Samsung Health Monitor app once launched that will include support for blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in select markets.

Samsung has also added a new Trip Detection feature to the smartwatch that can allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

In terms of design, there are two buttons on the right side of the smartwatch used to go back and home. There is also a physical rotating bezel. It comes with leather straps of different sizes.

In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, running coach, fall detection, and women health tracking. It includes Bixby Voice assistance and gesture controls. The sensors onboard the Galaxy Watch 3 includes a PPG sensor, ECG, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, and ambient light sensor. In terms of weight, the 41mm variant weighs 48 grams while the 45mm variant weighs 53 grams.

Developing story, check back for more.

