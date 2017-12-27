Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

27 December 2017
Samsung on Wednesday launched the Level In ANC earphones in India that sport active noise cancellation and come preloaded with 'Talk in mode' functionality. The Samsung Level In ANC earphones are available through various retail stores across the country with a price tag of Rs. 3,799. The new model comes in White and Black colour options.

The canal-type Samsung Level In ANC earphones feature 10mm two-way speaker units. Also, there is a proprietary active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that is touted to picks up external noises using two external microphones, analyse them, and then creates inverted sound waves to cancel out the disturbance. Samsung claims that the ANC technology is up to 90 percent effective and can reduce outside sounds by up to 20dB.

Further, the Samsung Level In ANC have a Talk in mode functionality that is claimed to allow certain ambient sounds to enter into the earphones without diluting the sound quality. This lets users become cautious about the surrounding sounds even when they are on a phone call. Notably, the advancement is quite useful in noisy surroundings like airports or other public spaces where some alerts are required to be heard.

The Samsung Level In ANC come with a remote control that allows users to answer calls, adjust the volume, and pause/play and skips audio tracks. The earphones pack a battery pack that can last for up to 10 hours.

"Samsung is synonymous with innovation and our new Level In ANC reinforces our position as position as pioneers in the mobile entertainment space. Striking a sublime balance between aesthetic and acoustic technology, Level In ANC should be a definite delight for our consumers," said Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, in a press statement.

Last year, Samsung launched the Level Active earphones that were targeted sports, exercise, and other outdoor activities. The earphones, priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700), had splash-resistant build through P2i nano-coating and were compatible with the Samsung Level app.

