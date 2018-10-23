Samsung has just released a refresh of its Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality headset that promises to bring "true-to-life visuals" and "improved life-like and immersive experiences". The South Korean tech giant has launched HMD Odyssey+ as a successor to the HMD Odyssey that arrived last year. The updated Windows Mixed Reality headset is equipped with an exclusive Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE) Display technology that claims to provide "true, distraction-free immersive viewing experience". HMD stands for head-mounted display.

Interested buyers can currently buy the Windows Mixed Reality headset in the US via Microsoft store and Samsung.com. Also, it will be available soon in countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and Brazil. The price of the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ has been set at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

As mentioned, the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ comes with Anti-SDE technology that reduces the dizzying effects when fine lines separating pixels become visible in some displays. Samsung says that the headset, with the new technology, fights irritating fixed-pattern noise, creating a perceived PPI of 1,233 pixels per inch. "Samsung anti-SDE AMOLED Display solves SDE by applying a grid that diffuses light coming from each pixel and replicating the picture to areas around each pixel," Microsoft explains in a blog post. "This makes the spaces between pixels near impossible to see. In result, your eyes perceive the diffused light as part of the visual content, with a perceived PPI of 1,233PPI, double that of the already high 616PPI of the previous generation Samsung HMD Odyssey+."

The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ sports dual 3.5-inch AMOLED displays, with a combined resolution of 1440x1600 pixels per eye. Also, it supports 360-degree spatial sound that mimics 3D audio and comes with pre-paired 6DOF controllers. The headset weighs just 590 grams, with a wide eye box measuring 146mm. Notably, the Samsung HMD Odyssey+'s controller can act as a flashlight.

"Samsung strives to develop meaningful innovations that deliver unique experiences to all consumers," said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. He added, "With industry-leading display technology and an enhanced, premium design, the new Samsung HMD Odyssey+ offers new levels of immersion, improving upon its already brilliant display resolution for a consumer immersive headset."

