Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s EKG Feature Expanding to UK, 30 More Countries: Report

Samsung’s Health Monitor app can be used with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

By ANI | Updated: 28 January 2021 13:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s EKG Feature Expanding to UK, 30 More Countries: Report

Samsung Health Monitor application must be installed on the user's Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch 3

Highlights
  • Samsung says the application was allowed a CE checking in December
  • The European countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, among others
  • Samsung says the application update will start turning out on February 4

Samsung is soon going to launch its Health Monitor app in 31 new countries for people to take electrocardiogram (EKG) and blood pressure readings. Users of the same will be able to use the app with a Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

According to a report by The Verge, Samsung says the application was allowed a CE checking in December, which implies that it conforms to relevant guidelines in Europe and can be offered in the European Economic Area.

The European countries that will soon be able to get the app are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It will also be available in Chile, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates soon.

The Samsung Health Monitor application must be installed on the user's Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch 3 (review) or Galaxy Active 2 in order to be able to take an EKG or blood pressure measurement.

Samsung says the application update that empowers the features will start turning out on February 4, however, the organisation noticed that accessibility may shift by market and transporter, as per the report.

