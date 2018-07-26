Samsung launched the new Gear IconX 2018 in India on Thursday. The Gear IconX is a lightweight and truly wireless earbuds. Samsung says that the device has been customers "who are always in action." The Gear IconX comes with standalone music playback and 4GB of inbuilt storage. The company is touting the presence of several new and upgraded features that come with the Gear IconX. Notably, the Gear IconX is available in India starting today (July 26). It comes in a Black colour model and has been priced at Rs. 13,990. It is available in available via both online and offline channels.

The new Gear IconX, Samsung says, provides an upgraded music experience. Music on the earbuds can be loaded either wirelessly or from a smartphone or PC using a USB cable. Once done, touch-based gestures will allow you to play, pause, skip as well as provide you with the option to browse entire playlists. There is an equaliser feature that allows users to adjust the audio frequency to optimal levels by choosing from five presets - Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble Boost. The new Ambient Sound function enables users to specify exactly how much ambient sound they would like the earbuds to let in, making it easier for users to pay attention to sounds around them.

In terms of connectivity, the Gear IconX lets you take your calls. It also calls out incoming callers, messages, and notifications. The earbuds also support the Bixby voice assistant. You will have to tap and hold the earbud to use your voice to control your music or place a call or put out a message, and there is no need to have the smartphone nearby. It has USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2. It also has an accelerometer and a proximity sensor.

The Gear IconX comes with fast-charging and Samsung claims that the battery life is up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback. Also, the Gear IconX case works as a power bank and gives you one additional battery charge. The company says that 10 minutes of charging in the case gives you one hour of connectivity.

While the Gear IconX can be paired with dedicated tracking devices like the Gear S3 Frontier or the Gear Fit 2 Pro, it also has activity tracking capabilities built into it. The earbuds can automatically track your run or walk and provide analytics like distance, time and calories burned.

The Gear IconX can sync with the Pace Setter feature on the Samsung Health platform and double up as an in-ear running coach. Samsung says that the Pace Setter allows users to choose from various preset activity programs from 'Light Walking' to 'Speed Endurance' to custom creating programs on their smartphone. In terms of dimensions, the Gear Icon X measures 21.8x18.9x22.8mm and weighs just 8 grams.

As mentioned, the Gear Icon X 2018 is available at Rs. 13,990 via retail outlets, Samsung Online Shop, as well as Flipkart.

"Gear IconX brings a lot of enhancement besides completely cord-free usage, including Bixby voice commands, activity tracking and, most importantly, the music experience. These lightweight and comfortable earbuds are an ideal music companion for consumers, could be a dancer, painter, chef and anyone else, who needs tangle-free movement of their hands, while he/she is working. It also has special features for the fitness enthusiasts, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

Further, he added, "A lot of consumer insights have been incorporated in terms of design aesthetics, comfort and usability of these earbuds. For example, a touchpad eliminates the need for keys or press buttons that is uncomfortable and irritating for the users."