Technology News
loading

Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant

The upcoming Samsung smartwatch is also said to sport a physical rotating bezel design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 May 2020 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G (above) was launched in 2018

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly working on new Galaxy smartwatch
  • It may come in a titanium variant
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch is expected to have a 330mAh battery

Samsung is said to be working on a successor to its Galaxy smartwatch and now a report claims that the upcoming smartwatch will come in a titanium finish, along with the expected stainless-steel model. The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch models in the past have come with aluminium and stainless-steel casings but this will reportedly be the first time for a titanium finish. The report also states that the new smartwatch will carry model numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850 for the two different sizes. Further, this titanium variant of the Galaxy Watch is expected to be quite a bit more expensive than the standard variant.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch will be offered in titanium that will join the stainless-steel model. It may be the successor to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch that launched in 2018. The new watch is expected to have model numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850 for the two sizes it will be available in. The report also adds that it is unknown what the final name for the smartwatch will be and Samsung might launch it as the Galaxy Watch Active 3.

If this is true, it will be the first time Samsung delivers a titanium case on a smartwatch. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 5 came with a titanium variant that is priced in the US at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,600), about $400 (roughly Rs. 30,300) more than the aluminium variant. This might be the case with the upcoming Galaxy Watch with titanium case as well, with its pricing quite a bit higher than the standard stainless-steel variant.

 

The original Galaxy Watch 4G launched at Rs. 28,490 while the Galaxy Watch Active launched at Rs. 19,990. It was followed by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 starting at Rs. 25,990.

When it comes to specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Watch, only a few things have been tipped till now. The report states that there will feature 8GB of onboard storage, 330mAh battery, and it will come in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It is also expected to have a physical rotating bezel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users

Related Stories

Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. NASA Hasn't Found a Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backwards
  3. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  5. Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Tipped for Next Month
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi TV E43K Comes With 43-Inch Full-HD Screen and Bezel-Less Design
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  8. Mi 10 5G Review
  9. Plea in Supreme Court Seeks to Ban Zoom App Over Privacy Concerns
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Upcoming RedmiBook Series Confirmed to Feature AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs: Redmi GM
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Renders Leaked Online, Virtual Launch Event Tipped for August
  3. Realme Band Gets New ‘Enhanced’ Version, Now on Sale via Amazon, Flipkart in India
  4. Xiaomi Brings SonyLIV to PatchWall, Offers a Range of Fresh Content for Mi TV Users
  5. Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Watch Successor May Be Released in a Titanium Variant
  6. Zoom Meeting App: Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea for Ban Until Appropriate Legislation
  7. Amazon to Hire 50,000 Temp Workers in India as Lockdown Boosts Demand
  8. India Drops Two Places to 132 in Ookla's Mobile Broadband Speed Index
  9. Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie
  10. Vivo Y70s With 5G Support Teased, Live Images Leak Before Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com