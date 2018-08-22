NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders, Price Revealed

, 22 August 2018
Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders, Price Revealed

The LTE model of Galaxy Watch is available for pre-order, starting at $379.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500)

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch's LTE version is up for pre-order
  • The 42mm smartwatch costs $379.99 while the 46mm model costs $399.99
  • Pre-ordering customers will get a free watch band

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Watch alongside the Galaxy Note 9 earlier this month, but it did not reveal the price of the LTE variant of the smartwatch. The South Korean giant has now started taking pre-orders for the LTE model of the new smartwatch, revealing its pricing and availability details. Currently, interested buyers can pre-order the T-Mobile variant in the US. The new model will provide users the option to call, text, stream music via a mobile network, which is also why it costs $50 more than the non-LTE variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE model's price is set at $379.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 42mm variant, while the 46mm variant costs $399.99 (roughly Rs. 27,900). Both the models will start shipping from September 2. The delivery is free and those who pre-order, will receive a free additional band for their wearable. The exact colour of the band will vary based on the colour of the ordered smartwatch. The 42mm model comes in Midnight Black and Rose gold colours, while the 46mm Galaxy Watch LTE is only available in Silver currently. For comparison, The Samsung Galaxy Watch price starts at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the 42mm variant, while the 46mm variant starts at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Both the Galaxy Watch LTE models are available for pre-order via Samsung's site.

To recall, with Galaxy Watch, Samsung had rebranded its smartwatch series, abandoning the Gear S branding it used previously. The Samsung Galaxy Watch was launched in two size variants - 42mm and 46mm - and they vary in terms of battery capacities, display sizes and resolution, as well as colour options. Samsung has also launched the Wireless Charger Duo, that lets users charge their Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch simultaneously.

While the Galaxy Watch listings state that the wearables are made specifically for T-Mobile in the US, Samsung had previously said that the smartwatch supports LTE connectivity with over 30 carriers and over 15 countries.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders, Price Revealed
