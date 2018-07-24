NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch Briefly Listed on US Website Ahead of August 9 Launch

, 24 July 2018
Samsung Galaxy Watch Briefly Listed on US Website Ahead of August 9 Launch

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch has been spotted on Samsung's website in the US
  • The listing shows a Rose Gold colour option in 42mm size
  • The listed smartwatch carries model number R810NDZAXAR

Samsung Galaxy Watch is believed to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 on August 9. But days ahead of its formal debut, the next-generation smartwatch has been spotted on Samsung's own website in the US. The listed offering with model number SM-R810NZDAXAR comes in Rose Gold colour option and has 42mm size. Last week, the Galaxy Watch received an FCC certification with model number SM-R815. There are rumours that the watch will come in additional variants with model number SM-R800, SM-R805, and SM-R810. All these variants are expected to run Tizen 4.0, though it was initially reported that Samsung will pick Google's Wear OS this time.

Twitter user Sarah K Sugabetic with username @sugabeticme on Monday spotted the Galaxy Watch listing on Samsung's US site, as reported by CNet. The listed smartwatch was sitting alongside its predecessors, including the Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Sport. It is also reported that while the link was connected to a dead page, the listing showed a photo and the product description, including its Rose Gold colour option in 42mm size - supporting Bluetooth connectivity. The listing, as per the provided screenshot, also confirms the moniker that is different altogether from what Samsung was using since the launch of the Gear S2 back in September 2015.

samsung galaxy watch listing cnet Samsung Galaxy Watch

Photo Credit: CNet

 

We weren't able to see the listing as Samsung appears to have removed it from its US site. However, the image posted by the Twitter user confirms that the design of the Galaxy Watch matches the aesthetics of the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, with a similar round dial with thick bezels. The dial appears to include the rotating bezel that was featured on the Gear S3 last year. Nevertheless, a previous report claimed that unlike its predecessor, the new smartwatch will have Bixby voice integration. The upcoming model is also rumoured to have a 470mAh battery that is larger in capacity than the 380mAh battery powering last year's model. Furthermore, the recent FCC listing confirmed LTE support.

The latest revelation of the Galaxy Watch has indeed confirmed its presence. But its price and specifications are still a mystery. That being said, it is safe to expect that all these details will be revealed alongside the formal launch of the new smartwatch at the forthcoming Unpacked event in New York. The event will have the Galaxy Note 9 as the showstopper and is also likely to include the Galaxy Tab S4 and a Bixby-backed smart speaker. Notably, recent reports indicate the smartwatch may be launched IFA 2018 instead, at the end of August.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Watch Briefly Listed on US Website Ahead of August 9 Launch
