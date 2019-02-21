Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its new Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch as well as Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e activity trackers at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. Joining the Galaxy Buds in the company's expanded wearables lineup, the new devices combine a minimalist, lightweight design with improved fitness tracking and wellbeing features. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active will go on sale next month, whereas the Galaxy Fit will reach the stores in May-end. There is no word on the release date for Galaxy Fit e.

“Consumers are increasingly putting their overall wellbeing at the center of their lifestyle decisions, and they're looking for wearables that make it easier to get active and stay balanced every day,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics in a statement. “Everyone has their own way of pursuing their goals. We're thrilled to introduce our new line of wearables to fit seamlessly into your life and complement your own personal wellness journey.” At the launch event, Samsung also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S10 series as well as its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active price, specifications

Talking about new Samsung smartwatch first, the Galaxy Watch Active is more than just a fitness tracking wearable, claims Samsung. The company notes that the smartwatch's various features, including exercise tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and health tracking make it “a personal lifestyle coach for those seeking a healthier body and mind.”

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the first Samsung wearable to include support for blood pressure monitoring. The Galaxy Watch Active owners will be able to download the MY BP Lab app, which Samsung has developed in partnership with University of California, San Francisco, to track their blood pressure. It is important to note here that blood pressure monitoring will be limited to US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany markets. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. It also includes Bixby integration for voice actions.

The smartwatch sports a 1.1-inch 360x360 pixel AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with a 230mAh battery and is powered by dual-core Exynos 9110 processor. The smartwatch runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0 and has 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Samsung watch is IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified with 5ATM water resistance. It packs wireless charging support as well as connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be offered in four colours - Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green. The pre-orders go live on February 21 in the United States and the shipping will start March 8. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active carries a price tag of $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,300). There is no word on the India price or availability details.

Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e price, specifications

Moving to Samsung's new activity trackers, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are targeted to the consumers, who are not seeking the extensive feature set as the Galaxy Watch Active and want a simple fitness tracking device. Featuring thin and lightweight designs, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e come with intuitive fitness tracking and can automatically start tracking when you run, walk, bike, or start a general dynamic workout. There is also the option to select manually from 90 different activities.

Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e activity trackers with Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fit features a 0.95-inch 120x240 pixel AMOLED screen, whereas the Galaxy Fit e comes with a 0.74-inch 64x128 pixel PMOLED display. Both activity trackers run on Realtime OS and include 5ATM water resistance and heart-rate monitor. The Samsung Galaxy Fit will be offered in Black and Silver colours, whereas the Fit e will arrive in Black, White and Yellow colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit will carry a price tag of $99 (roughly Rs. 7,000) in the US and will go on sale on May 31. There is no word on the pricing or availability details of the Galaxy Fit e right now. The India-related details also remain a mystery for both fitness trackers.