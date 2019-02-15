Just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung has inadvertently divulged the arrival of its upcoming wearables lineup through the updated Galaxy Wearable app for Android. The official app lists the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch as well as the unannounced Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands. Further, the app confirms the development of the Galaxy Buds wireless headphones that will take on Apple's AirPods. All the new devices are likely to join the company' existing portfolio that currently includes last year's Galaxy Watch as well as the Gear Sport, Gear Fit 2, and Gear Pro among other models.

Samsung released the updated Galaxy Wearable app for Android (version 2.2.23.19021251) on Thursday, as per the listing on Google Play. While the app changelog isn't clear, the new version does reveal the upcoming range of Galaxy wearables. These new models are expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event next week, alongside the Galaxy S10 family.

The first upcoming device featured on the Galaxy Wearable app is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. This new smartwatch, which was earlier rumoured as the Galaxy Sport, has a 40mm case and sports a thin-bezel display, as seen on the app. It is unclear whether Samsung will offer its Tizen operating system or finally bring Google's Wear OS.

However, if we look at a previous rumour, the Galaxy Watch Active could come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and carry a 236mAh battery. These are notably not in line with the 1.2-inch display and 300mAh battery of the Gear Sport. Further, the Galaxy Watch Active is expected to utilise the reverse wireless charging functionality of the Galaxy S10 models to charge its battery by sitting on top of the new flagships.

Aside from the Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Wearable app shows the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e as the two new fitness bands by Samsung with all new wrist band designs and AMOLED display panels. The app also includes the Galaxy Buds headphones that will compete with the Apple AirPods.

Samsung is likely to bundle the Galaxy Buds for customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S10 models in select regions. Moreover, the new truly wireless earbuds by the South Korean company may also have wireless charging support and work with the reverse wireless charging functionality of the Galaxy S10 handsets.

We need to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled for February 20 (or February 21 in some regions) to get the official information of the new wearables. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some formal teasers hitting the Web to reveal further details.

Twitter account SamCentralTech first spotted the updated Galaxy Wearable app. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the listing of new devices.