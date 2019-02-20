Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Just Ahead of Unpacked 2019 Event

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Just Ahead of Unpacked 2019 Event

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds renders surfaced online

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active leaked in four colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds appear to have three colour options
  • Galaxy Watch Active could have two physical buttons

Samsung Galaxy Active and Galaxy Buds have appeared in leaked press renders just hours ahead of the much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. While the leaked renders of the Galaxy Active smartwatch show its four colour options, the Galaxy Buds have made their appearance in three colour options. The design of the Galaxy Active isn't identical to last year's Galaxy Watch, though it has features such as a heart rate sensor and a circular design. Similar is the case with the Galaxy Buds, which have some similarities with the Gear IconX earbuds.

The leaked renders, courtesy WinFuture, shows that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will come in Black, Silver, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. The smartwatch sports a circular display and appears to have two physical buttons at the right. Further, it looks like the Galaxy Watch Active will have a thinner wrist strap over what we saw on the Galaxy Watch last year that supported 22mm wrist straps.

One of the key things that's been missing on the Galaxy Watch Active when you compare it with the Galaxy Watch -- at least from the appearance -- is the rotating dial. Samsung may use a tweaked interface that won't require interactions with the rotating dial that was available on the past models.

samsung galaxy active renders winfuture Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

Having said that, the interface featured on the renders suggests the presence of Tizen over Google's Wear OS. The smartwatch is also likely to have a dedicated health-focussed watch face. Further, the Galaxy Watch Active is likely to come with a built-in GPS antenna.

A previous report claimed that the Galaxy Watch Active will come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and carry a 236mAh battery.

Coming towards the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which could be the successors to last year's Gear IconX, there are White, Black, and Canary Yellow colour options, as leaked by WinFuture. The latter most is also expected to be one of the colour options of the Galaxy S10e.

Unlike the Gear IconX, the Samsung Galaxy Buds don't have winglets. Instead, they feature a simple, bullet-like design. There is also the AKG logo to suggest audio tuning by the Samsung brand. Further, the images suggest that there could be a USB Type-C port and an LED charging indicator on the case. There are also two pogo pins instead of four had on the Gear IconX.

samsung galaxy buds winfuture Samsung Galaxy Buds

Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

The Galaxy Buds are likely to support heart rate monitoring through an IR sensor. Also, the renders suggest that the back panel of the earbuds could support tap-to-control operations -- just as the Gear IconX.

If we look at some previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Buds will come with wireless charging support and may charge directly from the back of the Galaxy S10 models. There could also be internal storage to enable music playback without requiring connectivity with a Galaxy smartphone.

The existence of the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds was confirmed through the Galaxy Wearable app last week. Alongside the two new wearables, Samsung could also bring the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands.

We need to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event to see what all the goodies Samsung have aside from the much rumoured and awaited Galaxy S10 family.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Active, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon's Chinese Unit in Merger Talks With NetEase's Kaola: Report
Amazon's 'Collaborative' Robots Offer Peek Into the Future
Pricee
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Just Ahead of Unpacked 2019 Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  2. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  3. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 1
  7. Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds Leak Hours Before Launch
  9. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.