Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Update Brings New Health, Connectivity, Communication Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update will be first pushed to the Bluetooth versions and then to the LTE versions.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 September 2020 17:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets VO2 max measuring capabilities

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets Fall Detection
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also getting smart reply
  • AR Emoji Stickers can be selected from the smartwatch itself

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has got a new update that brings several new features associated to health, connectivity, and communication. The development was shared by the company on its website and it states that the update will be available starting today. Some of the new features that have been added to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 include Running Analysis, VO2 Max, smart reply, AR Emoji Stickers, and more. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was released back in August of last year.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will start receiving the update from today, September 10. It brings Running Analysis that can provide information like asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and ground contact time. This will help users improve their performance and also reduce injury, Samsung says.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can now measure VO2 max that indicates the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilise while working out.

Another new feature added to the smartwatch is Fall Detection that sends an SOS to as many as four pre-designated contacts when it detects a potential fall. In terms of communication, you can now view emoticons and photos right on the smartwatch. Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners can also use the Smart Reply feature to send replies on the go. When receiving a message, the smartwatch will now show your chat history to pick up where the conversation left off. AR Emoji Stickers and Bitmoji Stickers can be selected straight from the smartwatch.

Samsung says the new update brings a “more seamless music experience across your devices – from your smartphone to Galaxy Buds device to your smartwatch.” The scroll capture feature sends an image to your smartphone when you take a screenshot from your Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Samsung adds that the update will be available to Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 initially, after which it will be pushed to the LTE variants. Samsung also says the rollout will vary by market or operator and we have reached out to the company for information on rollout in India.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

