Alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones that have been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung also announced a special edition of its Galaxy Watch Active 2. The South Korean giant has partnered with Under Armour and introduced the exclusive Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. What sets the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition apart from the regular Galaxy Watch Active 2 is that with the special edition watch, Samsung will provide a connected running experience, unlocking performance advantages that help runners optimise their form, and reduce the risk of injury through features only available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition.

According to Samsung's blog post, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition comes preloaded with six months of free MapMyRun Premium Membership, giving consumers access to training plans that push them to get more out of every workout. Additionally, users will be able to access real-time stats right on the smartwatch's display so that they can see how their progress compares to their plans.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition will also be able to connect to Under Armour's HOVR high-performance running shoes via the MapMyRun app. This feature will be exclusive to the special edition smartwatch and the regular Galaxy Watch Active 2 won't be able to connect with the HOVR shoes. Basically, the aim is to make the smartwatch, the shoes and the phone work in tandem, so that every run turns in to a training session.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition comes in an aluminium body and sports an exclusive Eclipse design watch face that glows and changes depending on the time of day. There are two size options on offer — 44mm with a Black strap, and 40mm with Mod gray strap. Both straps are made with Fluoroelastomer (FKM) material and feature a breathable design. As we mentioned above, with this special edition watch, users will also get six months of free MapMyRun Premium Membership. Other than these distinguishing features, the special edition smartwatch features the same rotating touch bezel and One UI interface, that's found on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well.