Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was launched on Monday, after many leaks and teasers. The latest Samsung smartwatch heavily borrows the design elements of its predecessor but brings a host of new features such as bezel controls, better automatic activity tracking, voice calling support, seamless Spotify integration, and a lot more. Samsung is also betting big on the aesthetic department with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, offering it in a choice of two materials and sizes, a wide range of straps, and customised watch faces that can be instantly generated after clicking a photo to match with one's attire.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 price, availability

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been priced starting at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the base 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the 44mm variant carries a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000). Pre-orders for Samsung's latest smartwatch kick off on September 6 and will go through September 26 via the official Samsung website and select retailers in the US, but there is no official information on its availability in India. Both the non-cellular and LTE versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available starting September 27.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 specifications, features

The Galaxy Watch Active comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes that can be picked up in Aluminium and Stainless Steel case variants, and also Wi-Fi and LTE-supported models. The 40mm variant packs a 1.2-inch display and the 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch display. It is a round Super AMOLED panel with a 360 x 360 pixels resolution that is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The smartwatch is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands are offered in leather, active textile, and technogel finish among others.

The latest Samsung smartwatch is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch Active 2's bezels are touch-sensitive, allowing users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction over it. It comes equipped with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs via Bluetooth 5.0 and also allows users to answer a voice call. It packs a 340mAh battery and can also be charged wirelessly by a compatible Samsung smartphone, thanks to the Wireless PowerShare feature. Spotify integration is also on board, allowing users to access their entire Spotify playlist from the smartwatch itself. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can track over 39 workouts, with 7 of them being automatically recognisable such as swimming, cycling, and rowing to name a few.

As far as design goes, the Stainless Steel model can be picked up in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and, Pink Gold colours with Fluoroelastomer (FKM) straps that are available in a wide range of shades. The Stainless Steel model will be available in Silver, Black and Gold options accompanied by a leather strap. There are a tonne of watch faces to choose from, but users can also create a new one instantly by capturing a photo of their attire and instantly creating a new one that matches the pattern and colour scheme.