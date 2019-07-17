Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Come With an ECG Monitor: Report

The upcoming Samsung smartwatch will launch in three variants.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 17:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Come With an ECG Monitor: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will reportedly launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones

Highlights
  • ECG reader coming with the Galaxy Watch Active 2
  • The feature won’t be live until the first half of 2020
  • The feature will be activated via a software update

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is the company's unannounced successor to the Galaxy Watch Active, will indeed be launching with an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor feature for heart rate tracking, if an online report is to be believed. According to leaks and rumours, the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to be announced next month alongside the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. Additionally, it is being reported the new ECG feature won't be functional right away, and it will be enabled through a software update next year.

According to a report by Wareable, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 codenamed “Renaissance" will be launching in three variants — an LTE model, a Bluetooth-only model, and an Under Armour-branded Bluetooth version. All models of the watch will be compatible with both Android and iOS, though the LTE functionality will only work with Android phones at launch. Sizes on offer will be 40mm and 44mm, which is the exact same sizing used on the Apple Watch Series 4.

Regarding the ECG reader, the report confirms that the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2 will indeed have it, but as Samsung is still waiting on the FDA approval, the feature won't be available until sometime in the first half of 2020. There will be some heart rate features that the South Korean tech giant might reveal on stage, but the ECG monitor heart tracking will only work after a software update is rolled out next year.

A few days ago, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was leaked in all its glory. Additionally, the August 5 date on the leaked watch face suggests that the new watch could be unveiled by Samsung two days before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. Guess, we'll find out next month.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch, ECG
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

