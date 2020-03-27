Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG Functionality Release Delayed: Report

Samsung promised to enable ECG functionality on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Q1 2020.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 27 March 2020 18:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG Functionality Release Delayed: Report

Photo Credit: Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a digital bezel and wide variety of watch faces to choose from

Highlights
  • ECG feature for Galaxy Watch Active 2 seemingly delayed
  • No timeline provided on the future release date
  • Owners of the smartwatch are unhappy with the news

A recent announcement on Samsung Community forums reportedly indicates that the rollout of the awaited ECG (electrocardiogram) feature for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is delayed. During the launch event, the South Korean tech giant promised to enable ECG functionality on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Q1 2020 but going by the official announcement made by the company, it is now sure that we won't be getting ECG feature on the smartwatch anytime soon. To recall, Samsung first announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in August last year and the smartwatch was later launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 25,990 in the month of October.

According to a report by Tizenhelp, the in-charge of operation at Samsung Health Service confirmed on the Samsung Community forums that the company needs more time to release a stable version of the ECG functionality for the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The post on the community forum says, “Please note that it may take time to provide a stable service, and we will notify you when the service is available. Thank you.” Apart from this statement, the company hasn't given an exact timeline in regard to the rollout of the ECG feature.

Many Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit etc. and expressed their disappointment stating that they bought the smartwatch because of the promised ECG functionality, but even after more than seven months they haven't been able to use the feature. Looking at this situation and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the world, all we can do is wait for Samsung to take a call on this and release the ECG feature for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as soon as it can.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • 4G connectivity
  • Swim-proof
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm) review
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, ECG
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Google Duo Gets Support for Up to 12 Participants in a Single Group Call

