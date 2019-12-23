Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant was unveiled alongside its Wi-Fi only model back in August this year.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was launched in India in Wi-Fi only variant in October

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 provides access to social media apps
  • Samsung has provided sensors to track up to 39 distinct activities
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant comes in 44mm steel dial

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 35,990, the new variant sits alongside the existing Galaxy Watch Active 2 model that was launched in the country in October. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G is designed to let users make and receive voice calls -- without keeping their phones around. The smartwatch is available in 44mm steel dial along with silver, black, and gold finishes. Samsung has already started selling the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant through offline channels, such as Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop, and leading online portals.

Unlike its Wi-Fi-only model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant comes with eSIM connectivity to let users stay connected and make or receive calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatch also provides access to social media apps, without requiring the phone to be in the proximity.

Samsung has provided sensors that are touted to track up to 39 distinct activities along with auto tracking for popular activities, such as walking, running, cycling, rowing, elliptical trainer, dynamic workouts and swimming. The smartwatch also comes with an updated ‘Running Coach' that provides access to seven different running programmes and lets users monitor their running pace in real time. Additionally, the Galaxy Active 2 4G gives access to guided meditation programmes through integration with the sleep and meditation app, ‘Calm', enabling consumers to have access to enhanced sleep analysis.

"With the launch of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, Samsung now has the widest range of 4G-enabled smartwatches in India spanning 2 unique design templates, 3 sizes and 6 colour finishes. The fresh design language and all new digital bezel UI in combination with seamless 4G connectivity make this watch an essential for those seeking a blend of style and functionality," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, in a prepared statement.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G variant was unveiled alongside its Wi-Fi only model back in August.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Display Size34mm
Compatible OSAndroid, iOS
Strap MaterialLeather
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeSuper AMOLED
Ideal ForUnisex
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.