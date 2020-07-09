Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India

Samsung says this is the first Galaxy smartwatch to be “made in India.”

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 July 2020 16:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium Edition Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G comes with heart-rate and ECG sensors
  • It features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED round display
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition's sale will start on July 11

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a new variant in India. The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the Aluminium edition of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G in the country. Samsung has announced that this is its first smartwatch to be “made in India”. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has seen several new variants added to its lineup since its launch in September 2019. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition comes with features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, 39 workout trackers, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition price in India is set at Rs. 28,490. It comes in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale in the country starting July 11 through official Samsung retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

Consumers buying the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G can avail 10 percent cashback and six months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, through these channels.

The company has added that the entire range of Galaxy smartwatches will now be made in India. "With Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of 'Make for India' program," Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president at Samsung India mobile business, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G specifications

The newly launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition is similar to the other variants in terms of the specifications and features. The new edition of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The round display panel has a resolution of 360x360 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The smartwatch is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM.

Other features on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G include 1.5GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Tizen OS. Its 340mAh battery is touted to last up to 60 hours on daily usage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G smartwatch can also run a host of third-party apps. It tracks over 39 workouts with seven of them being automatically recognisable such as swimming, cycling, and rowing. Lastly, it is equipped with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • 4G connectivity
  • Swim-proof
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm) review
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Apple to Introduce 12.9-Inch iPad Pro in Q1 2021, Taps Suppliers for Mini-LED Technology for MacBook: Report

