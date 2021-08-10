Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be unveiled at the company’s August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2021 14:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem

Samsung Exynos W920 SoC supports LPDDR4 RAM and eMMC storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Exynos W920 SoC is based on 5nm architecture
  • The new SoC will be present in the upcoming Galaxy Smartwatch models
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected on August 11

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be powered by an Exynos W920 SoC, which is Samsung's latest chipset for its next-generation of wearables. The South Korean tech giant just announced the new SoC and says it offers “high performance, efficiency, and LTE connectivity, packed in the industry's smallest form factor”. Samsung also claims it is the first SoC to be built with a 5nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node. The Exynos W920 SoC supports LPDDR4 RAM and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) storage.

The Exynos W920 from Samsung is a dual-core SoC with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. It also has a dedicated low-power display processor, the Cortex-M55, to enable Always-on Display (AoD) with a lower power consumption compared to the previous generation Exynos SoC. The Exynos W920 is said to improve the performance by around 20 percent in terms of CPU and deliver ten times better graphics performance. The 5nm chipset will also offer “faster application launches and more interactive eye-catching 3D graphical user interface (GUI).” It supports a maximum resolution of 960x540 pixels. The chipset also has Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FO-PLP).

Thanks to its System-in-Package-embedded Package on Package (SiP-ePoP) configuration, it incorporates power management IC (PMIC), LPDDR4 RAM, and embedded multimedia card (eMMC) storage in the same package. Exynos W920 comes with an embedded 4G LTE Cat.4 modem and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 that allows it to track speed, distance, and elevation during outdoor activities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be the first set of wearables to feature the Exynos W920 SoC. The chipset will support the new unified wearable platform called One UI Watch, jointly built by Samsung and Google.

The smartwatch models are expected to be unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11. It will also bring Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. As of now, Samsung has not shared much about the upcoming smartwatch or smartphone models, but it has confirmed the Galaxy Watch series will feature the Exynos W920 SoC and run the new unified operating system.

