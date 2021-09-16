Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Launched With Smart Caddie App to Help Track Your Shots

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes with Samsung's latest One UI Watch skin.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 September 2021 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition 40mm Silver variant costs KRW 299,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700)

Highlights
  • Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition in South Korea
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes pre-loaded with Smart Caddie app
  • Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition features Samsung's BioActive Sensor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition has been launched in the company's home market as a new variant of the Galaxy Watch 4. The smartwatch offering from Samsung comes pre-loaded with the Smart Caddie app that measures and displays shot distance measurement and several other performance metrics for Golf enthusiasts. Samsung said that the Caddie app comes pre-loaded with the distance and shot history of 40,000 popular golf courses around the world. Apart from the golfing features, the new wearable has similar specifications as the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 launched in India in August.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes in two variants — the 40mm Silver model and the 44mm Black model, as per a press release (in Korean). The 40mm Silver variant costs KRW 299,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700), while the 44mm Black model is priced at KRW 329,000 (roughly Rs. 20,600) in South Korea. The global availability details of the wearable have not been announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition specifications

Like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the new Golf version also comes with Samsung's latest One UI Watch custom skin. The Galaxy Watch 4 series, launched in India in August, are powered by the Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The new Golf Variant is believed to carry the same SoC and other similar specifications as well. The 40mm model features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display of 450×450 pixels resolution. The 44mm model gets a 1.4-inch identical display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition also features the company's proprietary BioActive Sensor that combines an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor to track heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) tracking, sleep analysis, and many other health features. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ Glonass, and Wi-Fi.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 tracks your sleep quality, and it also monitors your stress levels. The smartwatch comes with an accelerometer, barometer, gyrometer, and ambient light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition packs a 472mAh battery. It measures 49x46x13mm and weighs 63 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Smart Caddie App, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Price, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
