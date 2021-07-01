Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to be offered in three sizes, with a choice between stainless steel and aluminium.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 July 2021 11:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could be unveiled in August

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may come in a white colour, among others
  • The smartwatch does not have a release date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will run One UI Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is likely to be one of the two smartwatch models Samsung will be launching later this year. Alleged renders of the Classic variant have surfaced, hinting at the design and the return of the rotating bezel. Previously, it was believed that the company will launch a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and a Galaxy Watch 4 Active but latest leaks suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 Active is actually the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the two models at its Unpacked event in August and it has already confirmed that the new smartwatch will run One UI Watch.

Samsung is expected to launch two models of the Galaxy Watch 4 — the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — as per the latest leaks. XDA Developers spotted references to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Thailand's NBTC website listings while Android Headlines shared alleged renders of the smartwatch.

Starting with the NBTC listing, the report shows model number SM-R875F associated to the name Galaxy Watch 4, as well as model numbers SM-R885F and SM-895F associated to the name Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These three models will offer LTE support as per the listing. This isn't the first time Samsung has used the Classic moniker as its Gear S2 and Gear S3 models had Classic variants as well.

Coming to the renders, Android Headlines shared a few images of what it claims to be Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and it can be seen in three colours — Black, Grey, and White. The report states the smartwatch will be offered in three sizes and option for stainless steel or aluminium models. More importantly, the Classic variant will bring back the rotating bezel design that was present on the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3. The rotating bezel adds another way of interacting with the smartwatch.

Additionally, the report mentions the display on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be protected by Gorilla Glass DX on the stainless steel model and DX+ on the aluminium model. It is expected to come with 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD-810G certification. No surprises here.

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed when it will launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series but is expected to do so in August during an Unpacked event. Recently, the company confirmed that the new Galaxy Watch will run One UI Watch which is the new interface built by Samsung and Google, based on Wear OS.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Design, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung, Google, Wear OS
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
TikTok Removes Nearly 62 Million Videos in Q1 2021 for Guideline Violations
Samsung Galaxy F22 With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India on July 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy F22 Set to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  10. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Enables Support to Display COVID-19 Vaccine, Test Certificates Natively on Android Devices
  2. YouTuber Sends Dogecoin to Space on Weather Balloon as Tribute to Elon Musk
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Moniker Spotted; Alleged Renders Show Design, Colour Options, Rotating Bezel
  4. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India on July 6
  5. TikTok Removes Nearly 62 Million Videos in Q1 2021 for Guideline Violations
  6. iPhone 12 Series Crosses 100 Million Sales Mark in Seven Months, iPhone 12 Pro Max Has 29 Percent Share: Counterpoint
  7. US Social Media Giants Must Obey Indian Laws: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  8. Twitter Website Down for Some Users, Company Says Working on a Fix
  9. Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report
  10. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com