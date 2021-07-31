Samsung is largely anticipated to launch new foldable phones and new wearables at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The rumour mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range will be unveiled at the event and the lineup is likely to comprise two models — Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The latter has now leaked in live photos, revealing possible colour options and design of the upcoming smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones are also expected to launch alongside the wearable lineup.

91Mobiles, citing an anonymous source, shared live photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The wearable has a round dial and is seen to have Black and Silver finish. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is likely to feature a physical bezel and two buttons on the right edge for navigation and power on/off. Unfortunately, the live photos do not give us an idea of the UI changes coming with Google Wear OS integration. The photos only show the setup process on the screen.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range is likely to run on One UI Watch that was unveiled at MWC 2021. This new experience has been built on top of Google's Wear OS platform, enabling Samsung to integrate a host of features including syncing of settings and clock time with a smartphone, and offering access to a host of watch-compatible apps that weren't available to the Galaxy Watch portfolio before.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch is tipped to come in a Grey finish as well, in addition to the Black and Silver options. The smartwatch is reported to launch in 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm dial sizes. The 42mm size is expected to be priced between EUR 470 and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,600 to Rs. 44,200), the 46mm model could be available with a price tag between EUR 500 and EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 44,200 to Rs. 46,900). The smartwatch is also speculated to have a 44mm model, but there is no information about the price of this option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.