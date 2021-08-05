Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to come in 42mm and 46mm stainless steel dial sizes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 August 2021 13:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will likely come with 5ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may have GPS built-in
  • Samsung has not shared details about its upcoming smartwatch
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will run Wear OS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to launch later this month and alleged renders of the smartwatch have leaked showing two colour options. Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. They will be the first Samsung smartwatch models to run Google's Wear OS and another leak claims they will support both Google Assistant and Bixby voice assistant.

Starting with the renders, known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a few images of what is apparently the 42mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It can be seen in two colours, black and white. There are two buttons on the right side and a few specifications can be seen on the back. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to come with a stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass DX up front, 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certification, and GPS. The model number of the smartwatch is SM-R880.

The renders shared by Blass match those from a recent report from a German publication. The specifications also match previous leaks and are said to be the same for the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well.

A separate leak that comes from tipster Snoopy (@snoopytech) suggests Google will allow alternate voice assistant on this version of Wear OS present in Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. The tipster stated that the smartwatch models will come with Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby voice assistant. The Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will run Wear OS based One UI Watch interface which is the result of Google and Samsung's partnership for an improved wearable operating system. So, even you plan to stick with Google Assistant and never use Bixby, it's good to have the choice.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It will also unveil the next generation foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications, Samsung, Google, Wear OS
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  3. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  2. In-Train Wi-Fi Project Dropped Over Cost, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Swiggy, Reliance BP Mobility Partner to Build Electric Vehicle Battery-Swapping Station Ecosystem
  4. This Beautiful Image Shared By NASA Reminds Us What We're Made Up Of
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Renders Surface Hinting at Specifications, May Allow Both Google Assistant and Bixby
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 6,000, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  7. Afterpay's $29-Billion Takeover by Square Throws Spotlight on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Platforms
  8. Tecno Pop 5P With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s Bond-Style Spy Movie, Sold to Apple TV+, for $200 Million Reportedly
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com