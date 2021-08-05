Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to launch later this month and alleged renders of the smartwatch have leaked showing two colour options. Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. They will be the first Samsung smartwatch models to run Google's Wear OS and another leak claims they will support both Google Assistant and Bixby voice assistant.

Starting with the renders, known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared a few images of what is apparently the 42mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It can be seen in two colours, black and white. There are two buttons on the right side and a few specifications can be seen on the back. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to come with a stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass DX up front, 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certification, and GPS. The model number of the smartwatch is SM-R880.

The renders shared by Blass match those from a recent report from a German publication. The specifications also match previous leaks and are said to be the same for the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well.

A separate leak that comes from tipster Snoopy (@snoopytech) suggests Google will allow alternate voice assistant on this version of Wear OS present in Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. The tipster stated that the smartwatch models will come with Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby voice assistant. The Galaxy Watch 4 lineup will run Wear OS based One UI Watch interface which is the result of Google and Samsung's partnership for an improved wearable operating system. So, even you plan to stick with Google Assistant and never use Bixby, it's good to have the choice.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on August 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. It will also unveil the next generation foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.