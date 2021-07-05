Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Alleged Renders Reveal Design, Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be launched in Black, Grey, and Silver/ White colours.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2021 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may come in three size variants

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could launch in August
  • It was spotted on Thailand's NBTC website
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could launch among other variants

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic alleged renders have been leaked, and they reveal the design as well as the colour options of the smartwatch. The renders shared by a tipster are in line with the images of the smartwatch that were leaked earlier this month. Recently, a report highlighted the price and colours of the upcoming Samsung wearable. The colours shown in the latest renders, too, are similar to what were revealed earlier. The references to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic moniker were also spotted in Thailand's NBTC website listings.

The latest set of renders have been shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). It shows the smartwatch in three colours — Black, Grey, and Silver/ White. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is said to be one of the multiple smartwatches that Samsung is expected to launch in August.

Reportedly, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be launched in multiple sizes at different price points. The 42mm size is said to be priced at EUR 470–500 (Rs. 41,600 – 44,200), the 46mm model that could be available with a price tag between EUR 500 and EUR 530 (Rs. 44,200 – 46,900). The smartwatch is also speculated to have a 44mm model, but there is no information about the price of this option.

It was earlier reported that the South Korean company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. But the new leak about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes it seem like Samsung could launch three models of its next-generation smartwatch. It is also possible that the rumoured Galaxy Watch 4 Active is launched as Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, Samsung has not shared anything about these speculations.

As mentioned, the references to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were also spotted in a listing on Thailand's NBTC website. The listing shows three model numbers: SM-R875F associated with the name Galaxy Watch 4, and SM-R885F as well as SM-895F associated with the name Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone Networking Flaw Reportedly Disabling Wi-Fi Support, Users Share Tedious Workarounds

