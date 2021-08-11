Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 11 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones. The new smartwatches are the first to run on the new Wear OS that Google unveiled in May in collaboration with Samsung. The new operating system for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with Samsung's latest One UI Watch custom skin. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic retains the traditional design with a rotating bezel that Samsung offered on the earlier Galaxy Watch models — including last year's Galaxy Watch 3. In contrast, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 offers a regular bezel design that appeared last time on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the Bluetooth-only variant, while its LTE model starts at $299.99 (Rs. 22,300).

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price starts at $349.99 (Rs. 26,000) for the Bluetooth-only version and $399.99 (Rs. 29,700) for the LTE model. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in an aluminium build and has 40mm and 44mm versions, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a stainless steel body in 42mm and 46mm. There are also distinct colour options available for both smartwatches. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm will be available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colours, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm will come in Black, Green, and Silver colours. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm both will be available in Black and Silver shades.

On the availability part, Samsung will kick off the pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in their respective variants starting today in select markets across the globe, with the availability scheduled for August 27. Details about their India price and availability are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic run on One UI Watch 3 based on the new Wear OS. On the display front, the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm both feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 396x396 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm, on the other hand, come with a 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED display. In both display sizes, you will get Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Samsung has used its wearable-focussed Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices also have 16GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a distinct design over the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Photo Credit: Samsung

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come with the company's proprietary BioActive Sensor that combines an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA) to enable a range of fitness and health tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep analysis. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. Further, the smartwatches have features such as fall detection and analysis of menstrual cycles. It is, however, important to note that the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic both aren't medically approved for any health-related diagnosis.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic feature preloaded sports modes to help you track your fitness activities. And both come with a water-resistant IP68-certified build. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo, and NFC. Additionally, the smartwatches are also designed to work with Samsung Pay and Google Pay services as well as provide notifications for calls, SMS messages, and emails. On the compatibility front, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic both will work with devices running at least Android 6.0 and have more than 1.5GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Watch 4 40mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm pack a 247mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm have a 361mAh battery.

On the dimensions side, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm measures 40.4x39.3x9.8mm, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm measures 41.5x41.5x11.2mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm, on the other hand, measures 44.4x43.3x9.8mm and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm is 45.5x45.5x11mm. The Galaxy Watch 4 40mm weighs 25.9 grams, while the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm weighs 30.3 grams. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm weighs 46.5 grams, whereas its 46mm is 52 grams in weight.