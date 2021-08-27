Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2’s pre-bookings will begin August 30.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 August 2021 14:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 will go on sale on September 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price in India starts at Rs. 31,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price in India starts at Rs. 23,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been launched in India. The devices were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event earlier this month. Samsung's new wearable lineup comprises two models — Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in an aluminium build and has 40mm and 44mm size variants, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a stainless steel body in 42mm and 46mm sizes. The Galaxy Buds 2 feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and an upgraded design over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price in India, availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth-only model) is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 40mm dial size, and Rs. 26,999 for the 44mm model. The LTE model starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 40mm model and Rs. 31,999 for the 44mm variant. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) will be available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colours, while Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) will come in Black, Green, and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth-only model) is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 42mm model and Rs. 34,999 for the 46mm variant. The LTE model is priced starting at Rs. 36,999 for the 42mm variant and Rs. 39,999 for the 46mm model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in Black and Silver colour options.

Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. They will be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White colour options. Pre-booking of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 will begin August 30 and sale will commence starting September 10. The devices will be available via Samsung.com as well as across leading online and offline retail stores in India.

Pre-booking offers on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series include e-vouchers worth Rs. 6,000. There are also cashback offers worth Rs. 3,000 from leading banks. Upon pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2, consumers will be eligible for e-vouchers worth Rs. 3,000. Cashbacks worth Rs. 1,200 will also be eligible upon pre-booking Galaxy Buds 2 across all leading banks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic run on One UI Watch 3, based on the new Wear OS. Samsung has used its wearable focussed Exynos W920 SoC for the smartwatches, paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices also have 16GB of onboard storage.

On the display front, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) both feature 1.2-inch AMOLED displays with a 396x396 pixels resolution. The Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), on the other hand, come with 1.4-inch (450x450 pixels) AMOLED displays. In both display sizes, you will get Gorilla Glass DX protection.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) pack 247mAh batteries, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) have 361mAh batteries. Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come with features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. Further, the smartwatches have features such as fall detection, analysis of menstrual cycles, and come with a water-resistant IP68-certified build. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo, and NFC.

On the compatibility front, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will work with devices running at least Android 6.0 and have more than 1.5GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartwatches are also designed to work with Samsung Pay and Google Pay services as well as provide notifications for calls, SMS messages, and emails.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. However, when using ANC, the battery life will drop to 20 hours (with charging case). Each earpiece of the Galaxy Buds 2 packs a 61mAh battery and the case has a 472mAh battery. Users will also get one hour of listening from the earbuds with just five minutes of charging. Further, there is Qi wireless charging support as well.

Sensors on the Galaxy Buds 2 include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and voice pickup unit (VPU). Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with IPX7 certification for splash and water resistance. They also have a two-way driver configuration. Each earbud includes a tweeter and a woofer. The earbuds feature three microphones — two will be used for ANC. Samsung has also offered AKG-tuned audio on the earbuds. The company has provided Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the Galaxy Buds 2. The earbuds also have six different equaliser settings that you can set from your paired phone.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Shang-Chi Final Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Kannada; Coming Soon in Tamil, Telugu

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability
