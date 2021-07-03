Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price details and colour options have been leaked online. All three devices are speculated to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are rumoured to have at least two different size variants. The Galaxy Watch 4 may come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to have 42mm and 46mm options. Alongside the pricing details, colour variants of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked.

Citing people familiar with the development, MySmartPrice brought word of the pricing details about Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is expected to be priced between EUR 350–370 (roughly Rs. 30,900–32,700) for the 40mm size variant and EUR 380–400 (Rs. 33,600–35,400) for the 44mm option. The smartwatch is expected to be available in Black, Silver, Green, and Gold colour options.

In contrast, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is rumoured to be priced between EUR 470–500 (Rs. 41,600–44,200) for the 42mm size variant. The smartwatch is also said to have a 46mm model that could be available with a price tag of EUR 500–530 (Rs. 44,200–46,900). Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Black, Silver, and Grey colour options. The smartwatch is also speculated to have a 44mm model, but the pricing of that option is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to be available in four distinct colour options — Black, Green, Violet, and White. The earbuds could be available between EUR 180–200 (Rs. 15,900–17,700). A recent report indicated that the Galaxy Buds 2 may be available with a price tag similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Live. To give some perspective, last year's true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from the company were launched at EUR 199 (Rs. 17,600).

Samsung is rumoured to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as its next-generation foldable phones alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches and the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The virtual conference may take place as early as August 3, though the phones are rumoured to go on sale on August 27.

