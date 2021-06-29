Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Support Page Hints at Upcoming India Launch, Galaxy Buds 2 Leaked Renders Show Design, Colours

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is likely to be unveiled at an ‘Unpacked’ event soon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 June 2021 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may have two variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may have model number SM-R890
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may come with 500mAh battery for the case
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will run One UI Watch OS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support page has reportedly gone live on the company's India, Russia, and Caribbean websites. It suggests the smartwatch may be launching soon. While Samsung has not shared any information on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, it teased at a Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event that the next Galaxy Watch is coming soon. Additionally, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked suggesting its design and colour options.

Model number SM-R890 support page has gone live on Samsung's India, Russia, and Caribbean websites. Back in May, Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews tweeted the model numbers for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to be SM-R880 for the 42mm variant and SM-R890 for the 44mm variant. While the Indian support page only has listed only model number SM-R890, the Caribbean and Russian support pages also have the model number SM-R890X listed, which could belong to another variant of the smartwatch.

The support pages were first spotted by 91Mobiles.

As of now, the company has only shared that the next Galaxy Watch is coming soon through a teaser video during its One UI Watch software showcase at MWC 2021. The new OS, which has been built on top of Google's Wear OS platform, will be present on what will presumably be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was earlier tipped to have a circular build and also a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for monitoring body composition. This may come alongside real-time heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may also come in 40mm and 44mm sizes as well as include 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

Galaxy watch 4 buds 2 leak inline buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may come in four colours
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Separately, alleged official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were leaked recently, courtesy of 91Mobiles. They show the design and colour options of the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, which can be seen in black, purple, and white. The report states there will be a green colour as well. The design of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Samsung appear to have a different design compared to the previous generation Galaxy Buds. Two microphones can be seen on the outside for noise cancellation. Charging pins and sensors for wear detection can be seen on the inside of the earbuds.

Back in May, a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing for a Samsung Bluetooth headset with the model number SM-R177 was spotted by 91Mobiles and these are speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They may come with a 60mAh battery in the earbuds themselves and a 500mAh battery in the charging case. The case is said to support 2.5W charging.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung, MWC 2021
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
