Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 User Manual Reportedly Leaked, Seemingly Confirms Design, 41mm and 45mm Variants, More

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to come with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The 41mm variant is said to have a 247mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 August 2020 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Sammobile

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 reportedly confirmed to have 41mm and 45mm size
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 said to have IP68 rating
  • It may be powered by the Exynos 9110 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 user manual has been reportedly leaked, as per a report citing a known tipster. The upcoming smartwatch is said to come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and the user manual reportedly confirms the same. It also shows that both these sizes come in Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE variants. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 5, along with four other products including the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, 5G Galaxy Z Flip, and more.

According to the report by Sammobile, citing tipster Evan Blass, the user manual for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked. The report claims that the document confirms the rumours of a 41mm and 45mm model, both of which will have a Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE variant each. The image posted by Sammobile shows the LTE model of the Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Bronze and the Bluetooth variant in Mystic Black. It also states that the two buttons on the right side of the dial will be used as a back button and a home button.

The image points to the light sensor on the left area of the screen as well as the GPS antenna on the top area. There is also a pressure vent located at the back, along with the heart rate sensor.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in the leaked user manual matches the leaked renders from last week. The smartwatch is expected to come with 360x360 pixels display, IP68 rating, 247mAh (41mm) and 340mAh (45mm) battery capacity, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, Exynos 9110 SoC, and Tizen OS 5.5.

The smartwatch is expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 5, where the company will show off a total of five products.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications, Galaxy Unpacked
