Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model will have Bluetooth connectivity and will be offered in the 45mm dial size.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 September 2020 16:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is lightweight and durable

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium comes in Mystic Black colour
  • It will have a metal strap to complement Mystic Black dial
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium India availability not announced

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model will be available starting from September 18, the South Korean technology giant has revealed. Samsung says that it is the first time that the company has created a titanium smartwatch model that is lightweight, durable, and brings a new elegant design to the wearable. Earlier, the company did not reveal the smartwatch's availability details. In India, the wearable was launched last month along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds. The Galaxy Watch 3 is the successor of the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium availability

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will be available from September 18, however, it has not revealed the markets in which the wearable will be go on sale. Furthermore, the South Korean giant has not shared the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Titanium model. It is expected that the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will retail on the company's official online store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium features, specifications

Samsung says that it has created a titanium smartwatch model for the first time. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is said to be lightweight and durable. The retail box of the smartwatch will come with a premium Mystic Black colour metal strap that will complement the body of the Bluetooth smartwatch and features a texture that matches the look and feel of the 45mm Mystic Black Titanium body.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched with a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same 360x360 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartwatch packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, and the LTE models have eSIM support for 4G connectivity. Users also get GPS, a 247mAh battery on the 41mm variant and a 340mAh battery on the 45mm variant. There is an oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, however, it's not known whether the feature will be offered in India. Samsung has also added a Trip Detection feature to allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

 

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Specifications, Samsung
The Best TV Series on Netflix in India [September 2020]
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  6. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  7. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside New Products
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Mobile Deals Previewed: Top Offers
  9. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect From September 15 Event
  2. Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21, 65W Fast Charging Support Teased
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18
  4. Google to Face Grilling on Online Advertising Before US Senate Antitrust Panel
  5. Panasonic Expands Smart TV Lineup in India With 14 New Models, Launches Two New LED TVs as Well
  6. Facebook Saw Attempts to Influence Delhi Polls With Fake Accounts But Didn’t Disclose Them, Says Ex-Employee
  7. Flipkart to Create 70,000 New Jobs in India Ahead of Festive Season
  8. Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, Enco M31 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500
  9. Tencent Chooses Singapore as Southeast Asia Hub Amid Setbacks in US, India
  10. Facebook Hearing: Delhi Assembly Panel to Issue “Final Notice” After Representative Skips Proceedings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com