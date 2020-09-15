Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Model Global Rollout Begins September 18

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium model will be available starting from September 18, the South Korean technology giant has revealed. Samsung says that it is the first time that the company has created a titanium smartwatch model that is lightweight, durable, and brings a new elegant design to the wearable. Earlier, the company did not reveal the smartwatch's availability details. In India, the wearable was launched last month along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds. The Galaxy Watch 3 is the successor of the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium availability

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will be available from September 18, however, it has not revealed the markets in which the wearable will be go on sale. Furthermore, the South Korean giant has not shared the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 Titanium model. It is expected that the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will retail on the company's official online store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium features, specifications

Samsung says that it has created a titanium smartwatch model for the first time. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is said to be lightweight and durable. The retail box of the smartwatch will come with a premium Mystic Black colour metal strap that will complement the body of the Bluetooth smartwatch and features a texture that matches the look and feel of the 45mm Mystic Black Titanium body.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was launched with a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display on the 41mm variant and a 1.4-inch display on the 45mm variant with the same 360x360 pixels resolution. The smartwatch is powered by the dual-core Exynos 9110 CPU and Mali-T720 GPU. The smartwatch packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, and the LTE models have eSIM support for 4G connectivity. Users also get GPS, a 247mAh battery on the 41mm variant and a 340mAh battery on the 45mm variant. There is an oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, however, it's not known whether the feature will be offered in India. Samsung has also added a Trip Detection feature to allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts.

