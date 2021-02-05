Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s latest update also improves the system stability.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 February 2021 14:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has already rolled out the feature for Galaxy Watch 2

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 gets improved Samsung Health Function
  • The update file is 74MB in size
  • The update is available in India, South Korea, and the US

Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch has received a firmware update that brings SmartThings Find feature which helps users find misplaced devices. The feature was previously available on Samsung smartphones, and now its support has been extended to the wearable offered by the South Korean tech giant. The update also brings improved Samsung Health Function, and group-walking challenge. There is also an update that will allow the smartwatch to detect when the wearers start washing their hands. The SmartThings Find feature was reportedly rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 2 as well.

As per a report by TizenHelp, the update for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 carries firmware version R840XXU1BUA8. It is available to download in India, South Korea, and the US. As per the changelog seen in the screenshot shared by the publication, the update file is 74MB in size. It can be downloaded from Galaxy Wearable app. The update brings SmartThings Find feature that is helpful to locate Samsung Galaxy devices such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

SmartThings Find uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help find devices. The service can even be used if the missing Galaxy device is offline, as long as it has enough battery to send Bluetooth and UWB signals. An earlier report suggests that Samsung has already rolled out the feature for the Galaxy Watch 2.

Apart from the SmartThings Find feature, the update also improves stability of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. There is an improved Samsung Health Function under which wearers can now enjoy a group-walking challenge with friends. It also adds a variety of fitness programmes for home workout. Furthermore, if wearers download the Hand Wash app, the smartwatch can automatically detect when they start washing their hands. This will help them develop a healthy habit of washing hands in the COVID-19 era.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G (45mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G (45mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Traditional watch design, superb build quality
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Assorted fitness features
  • Bad
  • Slow to charge, no fast charging
  • Poor selection of third-party apps
  • Unreliable blood oxygen measurement
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 4G (45mm) review
Display Size 45mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • 4G connectivity
  • Swim-proof
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm) review
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  6. Poco M3 First Impressions
  7. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  8. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Apple Watch Timely Heart Rate Alerts Potentially Saved 58-Year Old’s Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  2. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  3. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  4. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  6. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report
  8. Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing
  10. Apple’s Default Content Filters Restrict iPhone, iPad Users From Searching for the Word ‘Asian’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com