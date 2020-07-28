Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will bring back the rotating bezel, the most recent leaked renders tip.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 July 2020 19:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is anticipated to be available in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm

Highlights
  • Leaked renders show the Titanium Silver and ubiquitous Bronze variant
  • Water resistance of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to be up to 50 metres
  • The Galaxy Watch 4 may bring back the rotating bezel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been subject to a lot of leaks. The smartwatch, which is all set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, has been showcased on videos and on blogs, ahead of its launch. Recently leaked renders show a closer look at the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch – the Titanium Silver option, and the ubiquitous Mystic Bronze colour one.

As per a report by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is anticipated to be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The smartwatch by Samsung will bring back the rotating bezel, the report adds, which could be something that could attract buyers. The two variants of the phone are reportedly almost identical, except for the battery and display. Both displays are said to have a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The display for the larger model is 1.4-inches and 1.2-inches for the smaller version, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is water resistant up to 50 metres with an IP68 rating, according to the data sheet seen by WinFuture. The 41mm model uses a 247mAh battery, and the 45mm variant uses a 340mAh battery. There will be Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the report adds. Both the Galaxy Watch 3 models have the same components and software – Exynos 9110 SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, and Tizen OS 5.5.

The smartwatch is expected to unveiled on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event, and is likely to be up for sale shortly after. The new teaser video of the launch also shows off the watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in recent leaks was tipped to have features like hand gesture controls that will allow you to answer calls by clenching and unclenching your fist, and a different method of taking a screen capture. A fall detection feature was also revealed, which will alert emergency contacts if it detects a fall. Two hands-on videos also reveal UI and design specifics. The watch will have the usual functions – pedometer, heart rate measure, sleep measure and distance determination, according to WinFuture. There will also be a way to detect increased stress levels.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  5. OnePlus Nord Review
  6. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Screen Said to Come With iPhone 11 Size Notch
  7. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  9. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants
  2. Google Chrome's Lazy-Loading Images Data Saving Feature Made More Efficient
  3. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27
  4. Mi 10 Pro Plus May Just Have Set a Massive AnTuTu Score, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 865
  5. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
  7. Vivo X60s Spotted Online With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM: Report
  8. Vivo S7 New Render Teases X50 Pro-Like Rear Camera Setup, Gradient Panel
  9. US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
  10. Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com