Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been subject to a lot of leaks. The smartwatch, which is all set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, has been showcased on videos and on blogs, ahead of its launch. Recently leaked renders show a closer look at the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch – the Titanium Silver option, and the ubiquitous Mystic Bronze colour one.

As per a report by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is anticipated to be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The smartwatch by Samsung will bring back the rotating bezel, the report adds, which could be something that could attract buyers. The two variants of the phone are reportedly almost identical, except for the battery and display. Both displays are said to have a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The display for the larger model is 1.4-inches and 1.2-inches for the smaller version, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is water resistant up to 50 metres with an IP68 rating, according to the data sheet seen by WinFuture. The 41mm model uses a 247mAh battery, and the 45mm variant uses a 340mAh battery. There will be Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the display, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the report adds. Both the Galaxy Watch 3 models have the same components and software – Exynos 9110 SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, and Tizen OS 5.5.

The smartwatch is expected to unveiled on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event, and is likely to be up for sale shortly after. The new teaser video of the launch also shows off the watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in recent leaks was tipped to have features like hand gesture controls that will allow you to answer calls by clenching and unclenching your fist, and a different method of taking a screen capture. A fall detection feature was also revealed, which will alert emergency contacts if it detects a fall. Two hands-on videos also reveal UI and design specifics. The watch will have the usual functions – pedometer, heart rate measure, sleep measure and distance determination, according to WinFuture. There will also be a way to detect increased stress levels.

