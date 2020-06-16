Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages recently went live online, hinting at the smartwatch's launch soon. Previous reports have suggested that the smartwatch by the South Korean tech giant will have both LTE and non-LTE (Wi-Fi) variants. A report has now claimed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will also feature a heart rate monitor and ECG sensor. The report adds that the smartwatch's 41mm and 45mm dial variants will pack 247mAh and 340mAh battery, respectively. Samsung may also launch its next-generation true wireless Galaxy Buds along with the smartwatch, though the company yet to confirm this development.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications (expected)

The LTE and non-LTE variants of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are said to come with two different dial options of 41mm and 45mm. A new report by SamMobile adds that the 41mm variant will feature a 1.2-inch display while the 45mm version will sport a 1.4-inch display. The two models will reportedly measure 41x42.5x11.3mm and 45x46.2x11.1mm, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 3 will pack 8GB of internal storage, 1GB RAM, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD 810G certification, the report claims.

It also tipped that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come with physical rotating bezel following its absence on the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 last year. SamMobile report further states 41mm and 45mm variants will be offered in both stainless steel and titanium options. The Galaxy Watch 3 will run Tizen OS 5.5 out-of-the-box, the report adds.

Other features rumoured for the Galaxy Watch 3 include heart rate monitor with eight pulse-reading photodiodes and support for blood pressure monitoring, along with ECG sensor. It is speculated that the availability of the ECG sensor will be limited to select countries.

Additionally, the support pages for the next Samsung smartwatch with model numbers SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R850NZSAKOO, and SM-R850NZDAKOO have been set up. While the support pages do not reveal any details about the watch, they hint at its launch in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 availability

The report previously suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will debut in July along with Samsung Galaxy Buds. However, it is rumoured that the new Samsung devices will launch in August along with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

There's no word about the pricing of the smartwatches. Currently, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 price in India starts at Rs. 25,990.

