Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come in 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch screen sizes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 June 2020 17:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website

Photo Credit: NRRA

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 seems to have two buttons

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images leaked
  • Two smartwatch cases spotted on NRRA website
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to have 5ATM water resistance

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 alleged live images have leaked through Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website. The listings carry the model numbers SM-R850 and SM-R840 and the product name - Galaxy Watch 3, along with two images of the case. The two images show the different dial sizes, 41mm and 45mm, that the smartwatch is expected to come in, along with some of the visual details present on the case. This comes just after the specifications for the Galaxy Watch 3 were reportedly leaked.

As seen on the NRRA website that lists the SAR values of devices, there are allegedly two Galaxy Watch 3 models listed namely, SM-R850 and SM-R840 that, from previous leaks, we know correspond to the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch. Both seem to have a similar design with two buttons on the right side. There also seems to be a rotating dial on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The smartwatch models in the images appear to be the stainless steel variants. The rim of the glass screen can be seen with the minutes numbering.

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Talking about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3, it is said to come in 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display sizes for the 41mm and 45mm models, respectively. The smartwatch is expected to feature 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD 810G certification, as per the recent report. The Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly also come with a heart rate monitor and ECG sensor. The 41mm smartwatch is said to come with a 247mAh battery while the 45mm smartwatch is said to come with a larger 340mAh battery.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, the official support pages for model numbers SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R850NZSAKOO, and SM-R850NZDAKOO recently went live and are believed to be for the four different Galaxy Watch 3 variants – 41mm size with/without LTE and 45mm size with/without LTE.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  5. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
  9. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  10. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  2. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. BSNL Now Offers Up to Rs. 50 Credit as Talktime Loan: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website
  5. Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'
  6. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. PlayStation 5 'Radical' Special Editions Teased by Company Executive in Now Deleted Post
  8. Facebook Aims to Help US Voters, but Won't Block Trump Misinformation
  9. Google Meet Tab Coming Soon to Gmail App for Android and iOS
  10. Acer One 14 With Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 14-Inch Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com