Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 alleged live images have leaked through Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website. The listings carry the model numbers SM-R850 and SM-R840 and the product name - Galaxy Watch 3, along with two images of the case. The two images show the different dial sizes, 41mm and 45mm, that the smartwatch is expected to come in, along with some of the visual details present on the case. This comes just after the specifications for the Galaxy Watch 3 were reportedly leaked.

As seen on the NRRA website that lists the SAR values of devices, there are allegedly two Galaxy Watch 3 models listed namely, SM-R850 and SM-R840 that, from previous leaks, we know correspond to the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch. Both seem to have a similar design with two buttons on the right side. There also seems to be a rotating dial on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The smartwatch models in the images appear to be the stainless steel variants. The rim of the glass screen can be seen with the minutes numbering.

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Talking about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3, it is said to come in 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display sizes for the 41mm and 45mm models, respectively. The smartwatch is expected to feature 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD 810G certification, as per the recent report. The Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly also come with a heart rate monitor and ECG sensor. The 41mm smartwatch is said to come with a 247mAh battery while the 45mm smartwatch is said to come with a larger 340mAh battery.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, the official support pages for model numbers SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R850NZSAKOO, and SM-R850NZDAKOO recently went live and are believed to be for the four different Galaxy Watch 3 variants – 41mm size with/without LTE and 45mm size with/without LTE.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.