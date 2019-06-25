Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e have been launched in India. Both new smart fitness wearables are claimed to "complement the personal wellness journey" of users by tracking daily activities such as walk, run, and bike. Samsung also says the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are water resistant up to 5ATM. Alongside health and fitness features, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are capable of receiving alerts and messages and notify users about an alarm, calendar event, and weather alert. The Galaxy Fit also has the ability to display a dual-clock watch face to help users manage their schedule even in a new time zone. Additionally, both new fitness devices are capable of tracking your sleep and analysing your sleep patterns.

Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fit price in India is set at Rs. 9,990. The fitness band comes in Black and Silver colour options. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e is priced at Rs. 2,590, and it comes in Black, White, and Yellow colour variants.

Both the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e will go on sale through Flipkart, Myntra, and the Samsung Online Shop, whereas offline, they will go on sale via the Samsung SmartCafe + multi-brand stores. While the Galaxy Fit will go on sale from both offline and online stores from June 25, the Galaxy Fit e will go up for pre-bookings from Flipkart on July 1, and will be exclusively available via the above-mentioned online stores until July 19 after its release on July 5.

To recall, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e alongside the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds back in February.

Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e features

Featuring a 0.95-inch full-colour AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Fit allows you to view your activity data while on-the-move. The fitness band can track activities such as walking, running, and biking using a built-in array of sensors that consists of an accelerometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor. Further, Samsung claims that the device sends an alert to you if your heart rate rises above a pre-defined level while resting.

By default, the Samsung Galaxy Fit tracks up to six activities using its Auto Workout Tracking feature. You can, however, select and customise as many as ten preferred activities from a collection of more than 90 workouts on the Samsung Health app. Similarly, the Galaxy Fit is capable of analysing your sleep patterns using its auto sleep tracking technology. Information such as the total elapsed sleep time can be viewed through the Samsung Health app.

Apart from the fitness-focussed features, the Samsung Galaxy Fit is capable of providing you notifications about new messages and voice calls. You can also use preset messages to easily respond to incoming texts. Further, the band syncs Do Not Disturb setting of your phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit runs FreeRTOS and comes with 2MB RAM as well as 32MB ROM. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, and the band packs a 120mAh battery. Moreover, it measures 18.3x45.1x11.2mm and weighs 23 grams.

Just like the Galaxy Fit, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e also comes with the Auto Workout Tracking feature but it detects three activities by default instead of six. These include walking, running, and dynamic workout. The band is also capable of sending your heart rate to your phone through the Samsung Health app. Likewise, it comes with auto sleep tracking to analyse your sleeping patterns.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e works with the company's Auto Workout Tracking feature

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Fit e has a 0.74-inch mono PMOLED display with 64x128 pixels of resolution. The device runs FreeRTOS and includes 128KB of RAM. Also, it packs an accelerometer and heart rate sensor as well as comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support.

Samsung has provided a 70mAh battery on the Galaxy Fit e that is rated to deliver up to 13 days of usage on a single charge. Besides, the device measures 40.2x16mm and weighs 15 grams.