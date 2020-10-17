Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker has been launched in India. Unveiled earlier this month at the South Korean tech giant's Life Unstoppable virtual event, the Galaxy Fit 2 boasts of an AMOLED display, up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge, and a host of workout modes. Keeping the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic in mind, the wearable comes with a Hand Wash feature that periodically reminds you to clean your hands. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with 5ATM water resistance and is offered in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It is offered in Black and Scarlet colours. It will be up for purchase via Amazon, Samsung.com, and select offline retail stores starting October 16.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that offers 450nits of brightness for better visibility. It comes with a front touch button that enables easy navigation and simple functions such as wake-up, return to home, and cancel. Users can customise the Galaxy Fit 2 with over 70 downloadable watch faces and by setting up 12 dedicated widgets at a time.

The Galaxy Fit 2 helps track five automatic workouts and nearly 90 more workouts with presets from Samsung Health app. It comes with Sleep Score analysis that tracks your sleep pattern through four stages – Awake, REM, Light, and Deep. It also features Stress Tracking that helps keep a check on your stress levels and suggests a breathing guide when high stress levels are detected. It also offers quick access to your phone's music player.

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 2 wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode that comes in handy during swimming sessions or any water-based activities. It packs a 159mAh battery that can provide up to 15 days of regular operation on a single charge. With minimal day-only usage, the capacity can be increased up to 21 days. The Galaxy Fit 2 weighs 21 grams.

