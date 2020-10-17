Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Display, 15-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 17 October 2020 14:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Display, 15-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes in two colour options – Black and Scarlet

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a Hand Wash feature
  • It can track four stages of sleep
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 will go on sale starting October 16

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker has been launched in India. Unveiled earlier this month at the South Korean tech giant's Life Unstoppable virtual event, the Galaxy Fit 2 boasts of an AMOLED display, up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge, and a host of workout modes. Keeping the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic in mind, the wearable comes with a Hand Wash feature that periodically reminds you to clean your hands. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 comes with 5ATM water resistance and is offered in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It is offered in Black and Scarlet colours. It will be up for purchase via Amazon, Samsung.com, and select offline retail stores starting October 16.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that offers 450nits of brightness for better visibility. It comes with a front touch button that enables easy navigation and simple functions such as wake-up, return to home, and cancel. Users can customise the Galaxy Fit 2 with over 70 downloadable watch faces and by setting up 12 dedicated widgets at a time.

The Galaxy Fit 2 helps track five automatic workouts and nearly 90 more workouts with presets from Samsung Health app. It comes with Sleep Score analysis that tracks your sleep pattern through four stages – Awake, REM, Light, and Deep. It also features Stress Tracking that helps keep a check on your stress levels and suggests a breathing guide when high stress levels are detected. It also offers quick access to your phone's music player.

Samsung's Galaxy Fit 2 wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance and a Water Lock mode that comes in handy during swimming sessions or any water-based activities. It packs a 159mAh battery that can provide up to 15 days of regular operation on a single charge. With minimal day-only usage, the capacity can be increased up to 21 days. The Galaxy Fit 2 weighs 21 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Specifications, Samsung
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Personal Website Data Allegedly Leaked on the Dark Web: Report
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price in India Revealed; Still No Word on Availability

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Display, 15-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  2. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  3. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  4. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Get India Pricing
  5. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  6. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: The Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  8. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  9. Dell G5 15 SE (5505) Review
  10. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Shows How Two Batteries Are Put Together as a Single Unit
  2. Airtel’s Privacy Policy Says It Can Collect Sexual Orientation, Genetic Data
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With AMOLED Display, 15-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Price in India Revealed; Still No Word on Availability
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Personal Website Data Allegedly Leaked on the Dark Web: Report
  6. Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval
  7. Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son
  8. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Specifications Tipped
  10. Google to Move Users From Hangouts to Google Chat Early Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com