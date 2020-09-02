Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker has been launched by the company as it expands its Galaxy portfolio. During the ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event, Samsung announced a bunch of new devices, one of which was the Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker. It is an iterative update to the Galaxy Fit that was launched in India last year in June. Samsung says the Galaxy Fit 2 has been launched to address the increasing demand of fitness trackers during these times when homes double as gyms.

Samsung has not shared the pricing and availability for the Galaxy Fit 2 and is expected to do so in the coming days. The fitness tracker comes in two colour options namely, Black and Scarlet. It has a similar design as the original Galaxy Fit with a small coloured display.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 specifications

Samsung has only shared a few details about the Galaxy Fit 2. It can automatically detect and track up to five different types of activities and offer information such as calories burned, distance, heart rate, and more. It comes with sleep tracking built in along with a Sleep Score to assess how deep your sleep was. The Galaxy Fit 2 features a 3D glass display with more than 70 face options. There is a touch sensitive button on the bottom of the screen that will presumably act as the home button.

Samsung says the fitness tracker can last up to 15 days on a single charge and depending on the settings and conditions, can even go up to 21 days. The Galaxy Fit 2 has a groove design that Samsung says can help in reducing sweating. The images on Samsung's website show two watch faces, one showing the time, date, and steps, and the other showing the time and heart rate.

