Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the upgraded version of Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds, are rumoured to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. After appearing in some high quality renders, their existence has now been seemingly confirmed via an official App Store listing of the dedicated Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app. And if that was not enough, a detailed specifications sheet comparing the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ has surfaced online as well, revealing the improvements that Samsung's next truly wireless earbuds bring to the table.

Starting with the App Store listing, the official Samsung Galaxy Buds+ companion app does not reveal much in terms of specifications, aside from revealing that the app is only compatible with iPhone 7 and its successors that run iOS 10 or a later build. As for the app itself, it will let users check battery charging status and adjust settings related to the equalizer, touchpad, and ambient sound among others. App screenshots on the App Store also give us another look at the Galaxy Buds+ and the app's interface.

Coming to the major leak, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a detailed specifications sheet – seemingly sourced from official material – that reveals key details about the Galaxy Buds+ and compares them against their predecessors. The Galaxy Buds+ will pack a larger 85mAh battery that is claimed to provide 7.5 hours of talk time and 11 hours of play time, almost double that of the Galaxy Buds. The case will also see a bump in its battery capacity to 270mAh, significantly increasing the playback time to 22 hours, while bumping up the talk time to 15 hours.

The Galaxy Buds+ will also speed up the charging process, and are claimed to provide 60 minutes worth of play time with just 3 minutes of charging. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds+ will offer multi-device connectivity support over Bluetooth 5.0, and are said to pack two-way dynamic speakers that include a woofer and tweeter. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung earbuds are said to pack two outer microphones, which is twice the number of mics that were present on the Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds+ will be IPX2-rated and are tipped to come in Black, Blue, Red, and White colours. As per a recent leak, the Galaxy Buds+ will miss out on active noise cancellation.