Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will offer a significantly higher battery output and better audio quality.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades

Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal/ MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are said to debut on February 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to support multi-device connectivity over Bluetooth
  • The upcoming TWS earbuds are said to ditch active noise cancellation
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will offer a 2-Way Dynamic audio array

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the upgraded version of Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds, are rumoured to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. After appearing in some high quality renders, their existence has now been seemingly confirmed via an official App Store listing of the dedicated Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app. And if that was not enough, a detailed specifications sheet comparing the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ has surfaced online as well, revealing the improvements that Samsung's next truly wireless earbuds bring to the table.

Starting with the App Store listing, the official Samsung Galaxy Buds+ companion app does not reveal much in terms of specifications, aside from revealing that the app is only compatible with iPhone 7 and its successors that run iOS 10 or a later build. As for the app itself, it will let users check battery charging status and adjust settings related to the equalizer, touchpad, and ambient sound among others. App screenshots on the App Store also give us another look at the Galaxy Buds+ and the app's interface.

Coming to the major leak, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a detailed specifications sheet – seemingly sourced from official material – that reveals key details about the Galaxy Buds+ and compares them against their predecessors. The Galaxy Buds+ will pack a larger 85mAh battery that is claimed to provide 7.5 hours of talk time and 11 hours of play time, almost double that of the Galaxy Buds. The case will also see a bump in its battery capacity to 270mAh, significantly increasing the playback time to 22 hours, while bumping up the talk time to 15 hours.

The Galaxy Buds+ will also speed up the charging process, and are claimed to provide 60 minutes worth of play time with just 3 minutes of charging. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds+ will offer multi-device connectivity support over Bluetooth 5.0, and are said to pack two-way dynamic speakers that include a woofer and tweeter. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung earbuds are said to pack two outer microphones, which is twice the number of mics that were present on the Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Buds+ will be IPX2-rated and are tipped to come in Black, Blue, Red, and White colours. As per a recent leak, the Galaxy Buds+ will miss out on active noise cancellation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung Categories: Wearable Audio Samsung
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Launch in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. Poco X2 Review
  3. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  4. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  8. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Airtel Hints at Tariff Hike While Posting Massive Quarterly Loss
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Launch in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery
  3. Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14
  4. The Mandalorian Season 2, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ Hotstar Release Dates Set
  5. Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 28.6 Million Subscribers in Just 3 Months
  6. Airtel Posts Massive Loss in Last Quarter, Hints at a Tariff Hike
  7. Amazon Echo Show 8 With 8-Inch Display Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999
  8. WhatsApp Bug Could Have Allowed Attackers to Remotely Access Files on Your Desktop
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Launch Reportedly Scheduled for February 13, Said to Go on Sale Soon After
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.