Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report

Samsung will officially be launching the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 on August 5.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 16:20 IST
Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
Highlights
  • The launch of Samsung's smartwatch is due on August 5
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with 4GB of storage
  • It is rumoured to pack a touch bezel, ECG support, and fall detection

Ahead of the launch of Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung is facing flak for copying the design of the smartwatch from that of Apple's. A photo reported to have been leaked from Samsung appears to show the first glimpse of Galaxy Watch Active 2 which has an uncanny resemblance with Apple Watch Series 4. It is important to note here since the Samsung smartwatch is yet to become official, the final product may end up being different.

Tech enthusiasts were quick to notice that the image showed two watch faces, one with a petal-like design and another with a tapestry of times, dates and other readings - much like the Apple Watch, a media report said on Wednesday.

The photo of the new gadget - part of Samsung's fitness-focused "Active" smartwatch range - was posted to Twitter by leaker Evan Blass. With over 400,000 followers, Evan maintains a private account on Twitter where he often shares leaks of devices ahead of their launches.

The launch of Samsung's smartwatch is due on August 5.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with 4GB of storage, AMOLED display, and fitness features in Apple-inspired rose-gold and black colour schemes. The smartwatch is also rumoured to pack a touch bezel, ECG support, fall detection, and more. It will reportedly be released in two sizes - 40mm with 1.2-inch screen and 44mm with 1.4-inch panel.

In addition to the regular Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung is also said to be planning an Under Armour edition of the watch but it is unclear what will be different between the two versions.

Written with inputs from IANS

Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
