Technology News
loading

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor, 15-Day Battery Launched in India

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 price in India is set at Rs. 4,499.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 January 2022 15:39 IST
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor, 15-Day Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch ships in four different colour options

Highlights
  • Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 features multiple sports modes
  • Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance
  • The smartwatch is compatible with BoostFit app

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0, the first smartwatch from the popular sporting goods brand, is now official in India. The new wearable features a 1.3-inch touchscreen display and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a heart-rate sensor. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 offers more than 15 sports modes and is certified to be dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating. The first wearable from Reebok in India is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 15 days when in use and a standby time of up to 30 days.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 price in India, availability

The new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is available in India at Rs. 4,499 and is available to purchase exclusively via Amazon. The latest smartwatch is offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Navy, and Red.

At this price margin, the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch will go up against other mid-range wearable offerings from brands such as Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Realme, and Zebronics.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 specifications, features

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has a circular dial and comes with a 1.3-inch HD touchscreen display. The wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation and feature silicone straps. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 can be paired with a smartphone to get call, text, and social media notifications. Also, users can control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone straight from the wearable.

Users can customise the available watch faces and dial designs on Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch with the BoostFit app on their paired smartphone. ‎The new wearable is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. Also, it can be paired with iPhone handsets running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

The Android smartwatch has more than 15 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, badminton, football, running, yoga, and skipping, among others.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart-rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The smartwatch offers basic features including alarm, stopwatch, and sedentary reminders. Other inbuilt health-related features include menstrual cycle tracking and meditative breathing. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 also provides weather reports and tracks calories and steps.

The battery in the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch is said to offer a runtime of up to 15 days and a standby time of up to 30 days on a single charge. ‎The smartwatch measures 245x45x22mm and weighs 35 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
REEBOK ActiveFit 1.0

REEBOK ActiveFit 1.0

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Navy, Red
Display Size 33mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reebok ActiveFit 1.0, Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Price in India, Reebok, Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Intel Keeps Europe Waiting as It Commits to New US Chip Factories
Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor, 15-Day Battery Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  2. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench: Details Here
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  5. iPhone 13 Series’ Screen Randomly Turning Into Pink for Some Users
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Debut on February 9, Price Surfaces
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022
  10. Hubble Captures Images of a Uniquely-Shaped Galaxy
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers, WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter Launched in India
  2. Ozzy Osbourne NFT Scam: Fake CryptoBatz Link Dupes Investors Off Thousands of Dollars
  3. Intel Keeps Europe Waiting as It Commits to New US Chip Factories
  4. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor, 15-Day Battery Launched in India
  5. Philips Says Supply Chain Issues May Get Resolved in Second Half of 2022
  6. Toshiba Halts Operations at Japan Chip Plant After Quake
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022 Event in May
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  9. Netflix India Unveils Take Ten Competition to Scout for Next-Gen Storytellers, Offers $10,000 Grant
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Sale Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com