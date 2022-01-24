Reebok ActiveFit 1.0, the first smartwatch from the popular sporting goods brand, is now official in India. The new wearable features a 1.3-inch touchscreen display and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a heart-rate sensor. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 offers more than 15 sports modes and is certified to be dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating. The first wearable from Reebok in India is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 15 days when in use and a standby time of up to 30 days.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 price in India, availability

The new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is available in India at Rs. 4,499 and is available to purchase exclusively via Amazon. The latest smartwatch is offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Navy, and Red.

At this price margin, the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch will go up against other mid-range wearable offerings from brands such as Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Realme, and Zebronics.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 specifications, features

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch has a circular dial and comes with a 1.3-inch HD touchscreen display. The wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation and feature silicone straps. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 can be paired with a smartphone to get call, text, and social media notifications. Also, users can control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone straight from the wearable.

Users can customise the available watch faces and dial designs on Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch with the BoostFit app on their paired smartphone. ‎The new wearable is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. Also, it can be paired with iPhone handsets running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

The Android smartwatch has more than 15 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, badminton, football, running, yoga, and skipping, among others.

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart-rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The smartwatch offers basic features including alarm, stopwatch, and sedentary reminders. Other inbuilt health-related features include menstrual cycle tracking and meditative breathing. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 also provides weather reports and tracks calories and steps.

The battery in the new Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch is said to offer a runtime of up to 15 days and a standby time of up to 30 days on a single charge. ‎The smartwatch measures 245x45x22mm and weighs 35 grams.

