Redmi Watch is all set to go on sale in India today. The wearable was launched last week alongside Redmi Note 10S, and it comes with a 1.4-inch LCD colour display and can offer up to 10 days of battery life. Redmi Watch is 5 ATM water resistant and offers over 200 watch faces. The wearable weighs only 35 grams and comes in varied strap and watch case options. It features 11 sports modes including trail running, hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, and more.

Redmi Watch price in India, availability

The new Redmi Watch is priced at Rs. 3,999. It will go on sale via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores starting 12pm (noon) today. The wearable is offered in three watch case colour options — Black, Blue, and Ivory. There are four strap colours as well — Black, Blue, Ivory, and Olive.

Redmi Watch features

Coming to the technical details, Redmi Watch has an Apple Watch-like design with a single button on the side for navigation. The wearable features a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with 320x320 pixels resolution, 2.5D curved glass on top, and 350 nits peak brightness. Redmi Watch is 5 ATM water resistant and offers over 200 watch faces. Sensors on board Redmi Watch include PPG heart rate sensor, three-axis acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

Xiaomi says Redmi Watch can last up to 10 days on a single charge and takes under 2 hours to charge completely. It can last for up to 10 hours on continuous GPS mode. For connectivity, Redmi Watch comes with GPS and GLONASS for precise tracking and supports Bluetooth v5.1 as well.

Redmi Watch weighs just 35 grams. It also offers 11 sports modes including trail running, hiking, walking, indoor cycling, swimming, freestyle, cricket, treadmill, and more. Redmi Watch can be used to get notifications, control music, set alarms, check weather, and more. The smartwatch has several health-related features as well such as all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep detection, guided breathing, target setting, air pressure detection, step counter, and more.

