Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched

Redmi Watch has launched in China as the first smartwatch offering from the Redmi brand. The wearable has a square dial and claims to offer up to 12 days of usage in battery saving mode. It comes with a 24x7 heart rate monitor and offers seven sports modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities. The wearable supports NFC for payments and other purposes. It weighs only 35 grams.

Redmi Watch price

Redmi Watch is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,300) in China. It is currently up for pre-orders at a discounted rate of CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,000). The wearable will go on sale on Mi.com on December 1. It comes in varied dial colour options like Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White. Strap colour variants include Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green.

Redmi Watch specifications, features

Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with 323ppi pixel density and 2.5D tempered glass screen. It offers over 120 watch face options with more arriving regularly on the watch face store. It comes with 5ATM water resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. Onboard sensors include optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. There is a 230mAh battery inside that takes about two hours to charge completely. It is touted to offer up to seven days of battery life in typical usage scenario and up to 12 days in long battery life mode.

There are seven sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities. Redmi Watch not only offers continuous heart rate monitoring, but also records your resting heart rate for 30-day periods. This feature helps in understanding long-term changes in health problems.

It comes with sleep monitoring, effective stand monitoring, and breathing exercises. Redmi Watch supports multi-function NFC for paying on the subway, bus, and other bills. The wearable supports up to 270 bus cards and Alipay as well. Redmi Watch is compatible with phones that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10, and above.

