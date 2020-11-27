Technology News
loading

Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched

Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch square display with over 120 custom watch face options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched

Redmi Watch weighs only 35 grams and supports multi-functional NFC

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch has a 230mAh battery that takes about two hours to charge
  • The wearable is priced at CNY 299 in China
  • Redmi Watch is up for pre-orders currently

Redmi Watch has launched in China as the first smartwatch offering from the Redmi brand. The wearable has a square dial and claims to offer up to 12 days of usage in battery saving mode. It comes with a 24x7 heart rate monitor and offers seven sports modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities. The wearable supports NFC for payments and other purposes. It weighs only 35 grams.

Redmi Watch price

Redmi Watch is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,300) in China. It is currently up for pre-orders at a discounted rate of CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,000). The wearable will go on sale on Mi.com on December 1. It comes in varied dial colour options like Elegant Black, Ink Blue, and Ivory White. Strap colour variants include Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, and Pine Needle Green.

Redmi Watch specifications, features

Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with 323ppi pixel density and 2.5D tempered glass screen. It offers over 120 watch face options with more arriving regularly on the watch face store. It comes with 5ATM water resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. Onboard sensors include optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. There is a 230mAh battery inside that takes about two hours to charge completely. It is touted to offer up to seven days of battery life in typical usage scenario and up to 12 days in long battery life mode.

There are seven sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities. Redmi Watch not only offers continuous heart rate monitoring, but also records your resting heart rate for 30-day periods. This feature helps in understanding long-term changes in health problems.

It comes with sleep monitoring, effective stand monitoring, and breathing exercises. Redmi Watch supports multi-function NFC for paying on the subway, bus, and other bills. The wearable supports up to 270 bus cards and Alipay as well. Redmi Watch is compatible with phones that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10, and above.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Watch

Redmi Watch

Strap Color Elegant Black, Ink Blue, Ivory White, Cherry Blossom Powder, Pine Needle Green
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Watch, Redmi Watch Price, Redmi Watch Launched, Redmi Watch Specifications, Redmi Watch Features, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
TCL 20 5G Leaked Renders, Specifications Tip Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  5. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  6. Virat Kohli AR Filter Released on Instagram, Facebook: How to Use
  7. New Pricing for SonyLIV Premium Monthly, Yearly Plans Revealed
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Micromax In 1b Sale in India Postponed Due to Logistics Issue
  10. Google Pay Killing Payments Support on Its US Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Alleged Case Renders Show Triple Rear Camera Module Design
  2. Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8 Images Allegedly Leak, Tipped to Launch in January Next Year
  3. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  4. TCL 20 5G Leaked Renders, Specifications Tip Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Urges Honor Sub-Brand to Become Competitor After Split
  6. Amazon Workers in Germany Go on Strike on Black Friday Over Pay, Working Conditions
  7. Facebook, Google to Face Tougher Competition Rules in UK From New Antitrust Body
  8. Fujifilm X-S10 Mirrorless Camera With In-Body Image Stabilisation Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  9. YouTube App Version 2.12.08 Brings Limited 8K Streaming Support to Android TV: Report
  10. Micromax In 1b Base Variant Coming With Android 10 (Go Edition)
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com