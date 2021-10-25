Redmi Watch 2 Price Leaked Ahead of October 28 Launch: All Details

Redmi Watch 2 is all set to launch in China alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. The smartwatch will launch on October 28 in the home market and is teased to come with a larger display than the predecessor Redmi Watch. A fresh leak now hints at the price of the Redmi Watch 2 just days ahead of the launch. The pricing has been spotted on Chinese e-commerce site JD.com. Redmi Note 11 pricing had also leaked earlier through a Chinese tipster and teasers have been in abundance.

GizmoChina spotted the Redmi Watch 2 price on JD.com ahead of launch. The listing suggests that the Redmi Watch 2 may be priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs.4,600) at launch. This was spotted in the ‘Guess you like' widget on JD.com and clicking on the Redmi Watch 2 product displayed a message that the smartwatch is yet to be announced.

Teasers suggest that the Redmi Watch 2 will come with a 1.6-inch display, whereas the original Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch display. Redmi Watch 2 will feature a larger AMOLED display instead of an LCD one. The AMOLED display on the Redmi Watch 2 is expected to deliver deeper black levels and better contrast when compared with the earlier model. It may also help bring an improved battery life as AMOLED panels are considered to be better than their LCD counterparts when it comes to power efficiency.

Redmi also teased that the new smartwatch will come with narrow bezels that result in a larger screen-to-body ratio over the existing Redmi Watch. JD.com has listed the Redmi Watch 2 and is offering pre-sale registrations at CNY 50 (roughly Rs. 600). It is listed in three distinct wrist strap colour options, namely Elegant Black, Ivory, and Space Blue (machine translated). The smartwatch is expected to offer a list of fitness tracking features — alongside providing real-time notifications from a connected phone.