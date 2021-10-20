Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28

Redmi Watch 2 is all set to launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The company has teased the arrival of the smartwatch on Weibo. The wearable will launch on October 28 through a dedicated event in China. Design wise, the Redmi Watch 2 is seen to sport a square dial and a physical button on the side. It is very similar to the predecessor Redmi Watch design. The Redmi Watch 2 is likely to integrate more sensors and bring improvements in tracking.

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Redmi Watch 2. The launch event is scheduled for October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4.30pm IST). The dial of the Redmi Watch 2 is teased in the poster and it is seen to sport a colour touchscreen display. The watch face shows rings that show the number of steps you've taken and whether you're close to your goal or not.

Apart from this, the teaser poster offers very little information about the Redmi Watch 2. If we are to speculate, the Redmi Watch 2 may see improvements in the display, tracking, and may be charging as well.

Alongside the Redmi Watch 2, the company is also gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series. JD.com suggests that there may be three models in the series – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 is teased to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the centre. The JBL-tuned speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and mic holes are placed on the top edge. The back has a quad camera setup placed inside a rectangular-shaped module with one large sensor sitting on top.

Past leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas Redmi Note 11 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.