Technology News
loading

Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28

Redmi Watch 2 is teased to sport a similar design as the predecessor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 16:39 IST
Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28

Redmi Watch 2 is teased to have a square-shaped dial

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 2 launch event will begin 7pm CST Asia (4.30pm IST)
  • Redmi Watch 2 may see improvements in screen and sensors
  • Redmi Note 11 series is teased to feature a hole-punch display

Redmi Watch 2 is all set to launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series in China. The company has teased the arrival of the smartwatch on Weibo. The wearable will launch on October 28 through a dedicated event in China. Design wise, the Redmi Watch 2 is seen to sport a square dial and a physical button on the side. It is very similar to the predecessor Redmi Watch design. The Redmi Watch 2 is likely to integrate more sensors and bring improvements in tracking.

Xiaomi has taken to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Redmi Watch 2. The launch event is scheduled for October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4.30pm IST). The dial of the Redmi Watch 2 is teased in the poster and it is seen to sport a colour touchscreen display. The watch face shows rings that show the number of steps you've taken and whether you're close to your goal or not.

Apart from this, the teaser poster offers very little information about the Redmi Watch 2. If we are to speculate, the Redmi Watch 2 may see improvements in the display, tracking, and may be charging as well.

Alongside the Redmi Watch 2, the company is also gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series. JD.com suggests that there may be three models in the series – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 is teased to feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the centre. The JBL-tuned speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and mic holes are placed on the top edge. The back has a quad camera setup placed inside a rectangular-shaped module with one large sensor sitting on top.

Past leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 11 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas Redmi Note 11 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Watch 2 Specifications, Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'

Related Stories

Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  5. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  8. Apple Wants You to Buy a Rs. 1,900 Polishing Cloth, EMIs Available
  9. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  10. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
  2. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal
  4. Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
  5. Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'
  6. Instagram Testing Collabs; Users May Soon Be Able to Upload Photos From Desktop as Well
  7. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
  8. Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network Worth Over $750 Million
  9. Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com