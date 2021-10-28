Technology News
Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display, SpO2 Tracking Launched; Redmi Buds 3 Lite Also Unveiled

Redmi Watch 2 price is set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 October 2021 19:14 IST
Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display, SpO2 Tracking Launched; Redmi Buds 3 Lite Also Unveiled

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Watch 2 comes with a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio

Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 2 will go on sale in China from November 11
  • Redmi Buds 3 Lite come with a price tag of CNY 99
  • Redmi Watch 2 features three distinct dial colour options

Redmi Watch 2 was launched on Thursday — alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. The new smartwatch, which is the successor to the original Redmi Watch, comes with a larger AMOLED display over a TFT screen available on the earlier model. The Redmi Watch 2 also carries up to 12 hours of battery life. Alongside the Redmi Watch 2, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Buds 3 Lite as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new model is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite price

Redmi Watch 2 price has been set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700). The smartwatch will be available for purchase in China in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial colours starting November 11. It will also have Brown, Olive, and Pink strap shade options. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite, on the other hand, carry a price tag of CNY 99 (roughly Rs.1,200) and will be available in the Chinese market from Thursday itself.

Details about the price and availability of the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display along with a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. This comes from thin bezels that are designed to provide a better viewing experience over last year's Redmi Watch. The new smartwatch also includes 100 watch faces and has support for always-on display. In addition to the new display, the Redmi Watch 2 has an upgraded list of sensors that help deliver heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The watch also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor workouts.

Redmi has offered support for 117 fitness modes on the Redmi Watch 2 that include 17 professional workout types. The smartwatch also has NFC support and includes XiaoAi AI Assistant for smart controls.

The Redmi Watch 2 includes an upgraded low power-consumption chipset that is paired with a new battery management algorithm to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, the company said. The smartwatch is also bundled with a new magnetic charger and has 5ATM water resistance.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite specifications

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with an in-ear design that is tweaked from what was available on the Redmi Buds 3 and Redmi Buds 3 Pro. The company calls the design as a “unique cat-ear design,” which is claimed to help provide a stable fit to users.

redmi buds 3 lite image Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Redmi Buds 3 Lite come with a "unique cat-ear design"
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The TWS earbuds based on Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity also carry a charging case with USB Type-C charging support and a touch control button. Redmi claims that the Redmi Buds 3 Lite are capable of delivering up to 18 hours of total usage time with the charging case.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Watch 2

Redmi Watch 2

Strap Color Brown, Olive, Pink
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Watch 2 price, Redmi Watch 2 specifications, Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite price, Redmi Buds 3 Lite specifications, Redmi Buds 3 Lite, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Watch 2 With a Larger AMOLED Display, SpO2 Tracking Launched; Redmi Buds 3 Lite Also Unveiled
