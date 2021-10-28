Redmi Watch 2 was launched on Thursday — alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. The new smartwatch, which is the successor to the original Redmi Watch, comes with a larger AMOLED display over a TFT screen available on the earlier model. The Redmi Watch 2 also carries up to 12 hours of battery life. Alongside the Redmi Watch 2, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Buds 3 Lite as its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new model is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Redmi Watch 2, Redmi Buds 3 Lite price

Redmi Watch 2 price has been set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700). The smartwatch will be available for purchase in China in Black, Blue, and Ivory dial colours starting November 11. It will also have Brown, Olive, and Pink strap shade options. The Redmi Buds 3 Lite, on the other hand, carry a price tag of CNY 99 (roughly Rs.1,200) and will be available in the Chinese market from Thursday itself.

Details about the price and availability of the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

Redmi Watch 2 specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display along with a 63.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. This comes from thin bezels that are designed to provide a better viewing experience over last year's Redmi Watch. The new smartwatch also includes 100 watch faces and has support for always-on display. In addition to the new display, the Redmi Watch 2 has an upgraded list of sensors that help deliver heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis. The watch also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou to track running and outdoor workouts.

Redmi has offered support for 117 fitness modes on the Redmi Watch 2 that include 17 professional workout types. The smartwatch also has NFC support and includes XiaoAi AI Assistant for smart controls.

The Redmi Watch 2 includes an upgraded low power-consumption chipset that is paired with a new battery management algorithm to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge, the company said. The smartwatch is also bundled with a new magnetic charger and has 5ATM water resistance.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite specifications

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with an in-ear design that is tweaked from what was available on the Redmi Buds 3 and Redmi Buds 3 Pro. The company calls the design as a “unique cat-ear design,” which is claimed to help provide a stable fit to users.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite come with a "unique cat-ear design"

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The TWS earbuds based on Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity also carry a charging case with USB Type-C charging support and a touch control button. Redmi claims that the Redmi Buds 3 Lite are capable of delivering up to 18 hours of total usage time with the charging case.