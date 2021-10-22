Technology News
Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Feature Larger AMOLED Display Over Previous Model

Redmi Watch 2 will come with a 1.6-inch display, whereas the original Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 October 2021 14:35 IST
Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Feature Larger AMOLED Display Over Previous Model

Photo Credit: JD.com

Redmi Watch 2 will carry an AMOLED display over an LCD on the original Redmi Watch

  • Redmi Watch 2 is teased to come with narrow bezels
  • The new Redmi smartwatch is already up for pre-sale reservations
  • Redmi Watch 2 launch is taking place in China on October 28

Redmi Watch 2 will feature a larger AMOLED display over the one available on the original Redmi Watch, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi revealed on Weibo. The new Redmi Watch model will launch alongside the Redmi Note 11 series next week. The smartwatch is expected to offer a list of fitness tracking features — alongside providing real-time notifications from a connected phone. Redmi unveiled the first-generation Redmi Watch in November last year. That model comes with a 5ATM water-resistant build and offers features including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

As per the official teaser posted on Weibo, the Redmi Watch 2 will feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. This comes as an upgrade over the original Redmi Watch that has a 1.6-inch LCD.

Redmi Watch 2

Redmi Watch 2 is teased to carry an AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The AMOLED display on the new model is expected to deliver deeper black levels and better contrast when compared with the earlier model. It may also help bring an improved battery life as AMOLED panels are considered to be better than their LCD counterparts when it comes to power efficiency.

Redmi also teased that the new smartwatch will come with narrow bezels that will result in a larger screen-to-body ratio over the existing Redmi Watch.

Earlier this week, Redmi revealed that the Redmi Watch 2 will be launched in China alongside the Redmi Note 11 series on Thursday, October 28. The early teaser that showcased the launch details also suggested fitness tracking features on the new Redmi Watch model.

Ahead of the official launch, the Redmi Watch 2 is available for pre-sale registrations. E-commerce site JD.com has also listed the upcoming smartwatch in three distinct wrist strap colour options, namely Elegant Black, Ivory, and Space Blue (machine translated). Last year's model had Black, Blue, Ivory, and Olive strap colours.

Redmi is expected to offer features including SpO2 monitoring and improvements such as consistent heart rate tracking, faster charging, and better battery life on the Redmi Watch 2 as a significant upgrade over its previous version.

Jagmeet Singh
Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Feature Larger AMOLED Display Over Previous Model
