Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday, Could Be Rebranded Mi Watch Lite

Redmi smartwatch has been teased by Lu Weibing on Weibo, but the post does not include any specifications.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 November 2020 17:45 IST


Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi smartwatch will have a square dial

Highlights
  • Redmi smartwatch teased by Lu Weibing
  • It will be launched on November 26 at 5:30pm IST
  • Xiaomi will also be unveiling its new Redmi Note 9 series phones

Redmi smartwatch will be launched in China on Thursday, November 26, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has shared through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. Details about the smartwatch are scarce but it is believed to be a rebranded Mi Watch Lite that was spotted in a US FCC listing last month. The company will hold an event for the launch in China at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST). Xiaomi will also be unveiling its new Redmi Note 9 series phones on November 26, likely at the same event.

As per the poster shared by Weibng on Weibo, a Redmi smartwatch will be launched in China at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST). Details about the smartwatch have not been revealed but the poster shows a smartwatch with a square dial. This Redmi smartwatch could be a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Lite that was spotted in an FCC listing last month with model number REDMIWT02.

If it actually turns out to be a rebranded Mi Watch Lite, some of the specifications become clearer as the FCC listing showed a 1.41-inch HD color display, built-in GPS, and 24-hour heart rate tracking. It also mentioned that the watch will be water-resistant up to 50 metres, have swim stroke recognition, multiple fitness modes, and a screen auto-brightness feature. The FCC listing also stated that the smartwatch with model number REDMIWT02 will come with a 230mAh battery.

The Mi Watch Lite was also reportedly spotted in a UL (Demko) certification listing with the same model number. The Smartwatch itself is a toned-down version of the Mi Watch that launched in China in November starting at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,300). It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB RAM, and a 570mAh battery.

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 9 series phones tomorrow as well and the Redmi smartwatch can be expected at the same event.


