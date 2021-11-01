Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite have been announced. The two wearables come just days after the launch of Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Note 11 series. Redmi Smart Band Pro is a significant upgrade to Redmi Watch 2 Lite. It sports a larger display, over 110 workout modes, and comes with up to 14 days of battery life. Redmi Watch 2 Lite, on the other hand, is a slightly cheaper version of Redmi Watch 2. It comes with a 1.55-inch colour touch display, over 100 fitness modes, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) measurement, up to 10 days of battery life, and multi-system GPS.

Pricing of both Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite have not been announced. Its availability details have also not been revealed. However, now that they are official, both the devices are expected to go on sale in global markets soon. Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in a Black colour option and Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes in Black, Blue, and Ivory watch case colours. Strap options on Redmi Watch 2 Lite include Black, Blue, Brown, Ivory, Olive, and Pink.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

On the specifications front, Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 282 pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. It has a 200mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of usage in power saving mode. Redmi Smart Band Pro has a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It is 5ATM certified, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor.

Redmi Smart Band Pro is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later. Redmi Smart Band Pro weighs 15 grams and has over 110 workout modes. It comes with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Redmi Smart Band Pro automatically detects three fitness modes — treadmill, outdoor running, and outdoor walking. Other features include deep breathing exercise, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite specifications

Coming to Redmi Watch 2 Lite, the smartwatch features a 1.55-inch (320x360 pixels) TFT display. It comes with over 100 watch faces and over 100 workout modes. These modes come with 17 professional modes, including HIIT and Yoga. It is 5ATM water resistant, inbuilt GPS, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, and menstrual cycles.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life and 14 hours of continuous GPS sports modes. It comes with 262mAh battery and magnetic charging port. Useful features include music control, weather, message notifications, incoming call notifications, and Find My Phone. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite weighs about 35 grams. It supports Bluetooth v5 and supports devices running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

