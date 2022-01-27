Redmi Smart Band Pro India launch date is set for February 9, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced through a teaser posted on Thursday. The Redmi Smart Band Pro was unveiled for global markets in November. The fitness band carries a bigger AMOLED display over the existing Redmi Smart Band models and offers features including heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring. The Redmi Smart Band Pro also supports over 50 band faces and is rated to deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The India launch of the Redmi Smart Band Pro notably corresponds to the Redmi Note 11S debut in the country.

The Redmi India account on Twitter announced the launch date of the Redmi Smart Band Pro in the country. Xiaomi has also created a dedicated webpage to detail the key features of the fitness band ahead of its arrival.

📢 PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. 🚫



The 𝗣𝗿𝗼 at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! 💪



Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro 👇

🏋️ https://t.co/ER1mg9zlRP pic.twitter.com/Ry6vBptr2r — Redmi India - Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

Announced last year, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in a single Black colour option in global markets. It is also an upgrade to the Redmi Smart Band that was launched back in 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 1,599.

Pricing details about the Redmi Smart Band Pro are expected to be revealed at the time of its launch next month.

Alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 11S in India on February 9. The smartphone was announced earlier this week.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

Specifications of the Redmi Smart Band Pro include a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282ppi of pixel density. The smart band also includes a six-axis sensor that comprises an accelerometer and a gyroscope for fitness tracking. There is also a PPG sensor for heart rate tracking. Further, the Redmi Smart Band Pro has a light sensor.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes in a water-resistant build and includes Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The band also has support for devices based on Android and iOS.

Redmi has offered over 110 workout modes and 50 band faces on the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The band also includes a 200mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 20 days of usage under power saving mode or up to 14 days usage under typical usage mode.